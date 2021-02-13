Uganda Premier League (Match Day 6)

Saturday, 13th February 2021:

Soltilo Bright Stars 5-0 Kitara

Kitara SC Villa 1-0 MYDA

MYDA Vipers 1-0 UPDF

Bright Stars registered their biggest win of the season in the 5-0 win over newly promoted Kitara during the match day 6 of the Uganda Premier League at the Kavumba Recreational Stadium on Saturday, 13th February 2021.

Joseph Akandwanaho scored a hat-trick with the other two goals coming from Joseph Marvin.

Marvin scored the opener as early as the 6th minute.

Akandwanaho added the second and third goals in the 45th and 46th goals.

Marvin returned with the fourth goal 10 minutes into the second stanza before the icing on the cake for Akandwanaho in the 69th minute.

Meanwhile, Vipers needed an 83rd minute strike from Yunus Sentamu to beat a resilient UPDF 1-0,

UPDF got two red cards in the game; Isa Mubiru and Dickens Okwir. Okwir’s red card was shown after the game for attacking the referee Ronald Madanda.

In Bombo, SC Villa beat Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) 1-0.

Sunday, 14th February 2021:

URA Vs Express – Arena of Visions, Bombo (3 PM)