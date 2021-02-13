Uganda Premier League 2020-21 (Friday, 12th February 2021):



• Onduparaka 1-1 Busoga United

• Police 3-1 Kyetume

• BUL 2-1 KCCA

• Mbarara City 0-1 Wakiso Giants



Busoga United and Onduparaka played to a one all draw during match day six of the Uganda Premier League at the AbaBet Green Light Stadium on Friday, 12 February 2021.



Shaka Ssozi gave the visitors the early lead before Living Kabon’s second half penalty salvaged a point for the home side.



Ssozi’s goal arrived as early as the 9th minute as Busoga United took command of the game by the half way break.



Upon resumption, Onduparaka reacted swiftly with three changes.



Debutant Hakim Magombe was introduced to face his former side when he took over Ali Mukiibi’s place.



Denis Andama came in for Emmanuel Ssenkayi and Jamal Malish paved way for Joel Jangeyambe.



On the hour mark, Busoga United brought in fresh legs as well. Bernard Wamusi and Isaac Wagoina earned their first caps at the club, after taking over Shafiq Kakeeto and Anthony Mayanja’s slots respectively.



The equalizer for the home side arrived in the 65th minute through poster-boy Kabon.

Kabon beat goalkeeper Rogers Omedwa with a successful kick from the penalty spot to level the matters.



Busoga United midfielder Gerald Bagoole got booked moments later.



With 8 minutes to wind up the game, striker Shariph Kimbowa was introduced for Paul Ssekulima as Busoga United reinforced the attack force.



Moments later, Onduparaka rested Augustine Akoch for Muhammed Kyeline.



Defender Ramathan Yakubu who was making his debut at Onduparaka since crossing over from newcomers Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) was named the pilsner man of the match, earning Shs. 100,000 for the feat.

Yakubu Ramathan shows off the man of the match plaque

The stalemate took Onduparaka to 7th place on 9 points, same as Kyetume who lost 3-1 to Police at Lugogo on the same day.



On the other hand, this was only Busoga United’s second point in as many as 6 matches, keeping them 15th on the 16 team log.



Next Matches:



Onduparaka travels to Bombo to face UPDF in their next game while Busoga United shall be home against Soltilo Bright Stars at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.



Meanwhile, match day six of the Uganda Premier League continues on Saturday, 13th February 2021 with a number of matches in Bombo (SC Villa Vs MYDA), Kitende (Vipers Vs UPDF) and Kavumba (Soltilo Bright Stars vs Kitara).



Team Line Ups:



Onduparaka XI: Mike Kagiri (G.K), Rashid Okocha, John Rogers, Ramathan Yakubu, Augustine Akoch, Gibson Adinho, Living Kabon, Emmanuel Ssenkaayi, Gabriel Matata, Ali Mukiibi, Jamal Malish



Subs: Austine Opoka (G.K), Alex Adriko, Hakim Magombe, Denis Andama, Joel Jangeyambe, Mohammed Kyeline, Oscar Agaba



Head coach: Villai Bainomugisha



Busoga United XI: Rogers Omedwa (G.K), Franco Onen, Abubakar Otwao, Franco Magero Balabala, Douglas Muganga (Captain), Shafiq Kakeeto, Gerald Bagoole, Jeromy Kirya, Paul Ssekulima, Shaka Ssozi, Anthony Mayanja



Subs: Ali Kimera (G.K), Sharif Kimbowa, Edwin Opaala Mukisa, Bernard Wamusi, Isaac Wagoina, Joseph Opolot Phillan



Head coach: Abbey Bogere Kikomeko



Match officials:

