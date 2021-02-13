Uganda Premier League 2020-21 (Match Day 6):

Saturday, 13th February 2021:

SC Villa Vs MYDA – Bombo Army Military Stadium (3:00 PM)

Match Officials:

Referee: Muzamiru Waiswa

Muzamiru Waiswa Assistant Referee 1 : Fahad Sekayiba

: Fahad Sekayiba Assistant Referee 2 : Sharif Lulenzi

: Sharif Lulenzi Fourth Official : Ronald Kirangwa

: Ronald Kirangwa Referee Assessor: Ali Kalyango

Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) Football Club is among the three newly promoted sides to the Uganda Premier League.

The other two; Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) and Kitara are also in contention on the same day.

MYDA travels to Kampala to face Sports Club Villa at the Bombo Army Barracks Stadium during match day six on Saturday, 13th February 2021.

The Tororo based club is yet to taste the sweetness of maximum points as they have not won any single game in five matches; drawing once (3 all against Mbarara City) and suffered 4 losses including the latest 7-0 defeat at the hands of the reigning champions Vipers at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende last week.

In fact, MYDA, Busoga United, Mbarara City and Kitara are the teams yet to register any outright victory.

MYDA Football Club head coach Abdusamadu Musafiri Credit: John Batanudde

The club head coach Abdul Samadu Musafiri is optimistic that they have perform well and anticipate quick recovery from the humiliation at Kitende.

“We hope to better our performance from the way we played against Vipers and lost miserably. There are new faces on the team whose licences have been cleared and these will be useful to the team” Musafiri disclosed.

MYDA’s top scorer and talisman Ibrahim Nsiimbe will miss the trip to Bombo and this pastes more worry lines across the faces of the loyal club faithful.

Nsiimbe did not make it to the traveling squad after picking up a knock in the game against Vipers.

Solomon “Sidibe” Babyesiza was signed from Swedish fourth tier club

The traveling team to Bombo has the goalkeeping duo of Andrew Ssekandi and Isaac Osikol.

Other players are; Dickson Outta, Isma Mafabi, Paul Musamali, Fred Okot, Mark Bassi, Stephen Okello, Derrick Basoga, Moses Batali, Rashid Mpaata, Norman Ojik, Paul Kibande, Solomon Babyesiza, Faisal Muledhu, Amos Kirya and Eric Mutebi.

Kibande, Babyesiza (fresh from Sweden), left back Muledhu and Musamali will make their respective debuts if fielded.

Sports Club Villa on the other hand, seeks to better their performances in first five games of the season.

Edwardo Kaziba, SC Villa head coach

Edward Kaziba’s charges played several friendly matches at Villa Park and away in Gomba (lost 1-0) and these have helped the players attain the desired match fitness.

“The build ups and intensive training sessions helped the team a great deal. We know MYDA lost to Viper by many goals but this will be a different game against us. We are ready to handle them maturely” Kaziba disclosed.

January signings as Saddam Masereka, Francis Olaki will join the usual suspects as skipper Asuman Alishe, Emmanuel Alex Wasswa, Amir Zake Kakome, Derrick Ndahiiro, Moses Kiggundu, Nicholas Kabonge, Ronald Ssekiganda, Isaac “Falcao” Ogwang, Faizal Muwawu, Andrew Kiwanuka, Benson Muhiindo, Salim Abdallah, Fred Agandu, the returning Joseph Nsubuga among others to compete favourably.

Isaac Ogwang celebrates a goal against Mbarara City Credit: John Batanudde /Kawowo Sports

SC Villa will endure life without the king pin young central defender Gavin Kizito Mugweri who is away for national team duty in Mauritania with the Uganda U-20 for the AFCON U-20 finals.

The Jogoos need the win to keep pace of the leading pack that has the likes of Police, UPDF, Vipers and KCCA.

MYDA, too, ought to fight for the victory in a bid to save face and break the “virginity” lest the faces of the technical team members will be claimed.

Other Matches:

Saturday, 13th February 2021:

Vipers Vs UPDF – St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende (4 PM)

Soltilo Bright Stars Vs Kitara – Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Wakiso (4 PM)

Sunday, 14th February 2021: