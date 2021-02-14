Results

Group A: AS Vita 0-1 Simba

AS Vita 0-1 Simba Group B: Sundowns 2-0 Al Hilal and TP Mazembe 0-0 CR Belouizdad

Sundowns 2-0 Al Hilal and TP Mazembe 0-0 CR Belouizdad Group C: Horoya 2-0 Petro Atletico Luanda | Wydad Casablanca Vs Kaizer Chiefs PP

Horoya 2-0 Petro Atletico Luanda | Wydad Casablanca Vs Kaizer Chiefs PP Group D: Esperance 2-1 Teungueth and Zamalek 0-0 MC Alger

Denis Onyango, Taddeo Lwanga and Joseph Ochaya starred for Sundowns, Simba and TP Mazembe respectively as the Caf Champions’ League Group stages got underway.

Compatriots Jamal Salim (Al Hilal) and Robert Odongkara (Horoya) were unused substitutes while Saidi Kyeyune could feature for Al Merriekh on Tuesday against champions Al Ahly.

In South Africa, Onyango kept a clean sheet as Sundowns beat visiting Al Hila 2-0 at the Loftus Versfeld stadium, Pretoria to go top of Group B on day one.

Mosa Lebusa and Kermit Erasmus for the Brazilians in the first and second half respectively in a game Jamal was unused as a substitute for the visitors.

In Lubumbashi, Joseph Ochaya played whole game and was part of the defence that kept a clean sheet against Algeria’s CR Belouizdad.

On Friday, Taddeo Lwanga made his Caf Champions League debut for Tanzania’s Simba who picked a vital 1-0 away win against DR Congo’s AS Vita.

Crispin Mugalu scored for the visitors from the spot to take the Msimbazi top of Group A.

The other game in the group will be played on Tuesday when Al Ahly host Kyeyune’s Al Merriekh in Cairo.

Elsewhere, Robert Odongkara was an unused substitute but his side AC Horoya of Guinea won 2-0 against Petro Atletico Luanda of Angola.

The win took them top of Group C with maximum points from as many games.

The other game in the group that pitted Wydad Casablanca of Morocco and Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa was postponed.