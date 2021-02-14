Express FC seemed to have a very tough fixture after the December break, having to face all the title contenders in a sequence.

The Red Eagles had to face Vipers SC and then take on URA FC plus KCCA FC in that order.

However, the results from the previous two games against Vipers SC and URA FC indicate the Wasswa Bossa coached side have come out with heads high.

A draw against defending Champions Vipers SC on Tuesday has been followed with a slim win on the road against URA FC in Ndejje on Sunday.

George Ssenkaba was the hero of the day, scoring the lone goal at the 11th minute mark to help Express FC secure all three points.

The forward held off his opponent Paul Mbowa inside the area before before scoring on the turn after receiving a long ball from goalkeeper Mathias Muwanga.

This was his second of the season, with the first coming against bitter rivals SC Villa in December.

The game came with many positives for Express FC, keeping their second clean sheet this season.

Of the three games that Express FC have failed to win this season, they have taken the lead in each of them, that is against Onduparaka FC, Mbarara City FC and Vipers SC.

Whereas the Red Eagles had chances to stretch their lead including Eric Kambale’s goal that was ruled out, holding onto their early lead and keeping URA at bay is what they will be proud of.

Express now move to 4th on the log with 12 points in six games. They will take on wounded KCCA FC on Wednesday in Wankulukuku.

URA FC Starting XI

Hannington Ssebwalunyo (Gk), Ashraf Mandela, Arafat Galiwango, Benjamin Nyakojo, Paul Mbowa, Ivan Sserubiri, Joackim Ojera, Shafik Kagimu, Steven Mukwala,Moses Sseruyidde, Ibrahim Dada

Express FC Starting XI

Mathias Muwanga (GK), Enock Walusimbi, Arthur Kiggundu, Murushid Juuko, Isa Lumu, Daniel Shabena, Abel Etrude, Geoffrey Lwesibawa, Charles Musiige, Eric Kambale, George Ssenkaaba