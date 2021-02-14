Uganda Premier League (Match Day 6)

Saturday, 13th February 2021:

SC Villa 1-0 MYDA

MYDA Vipers 1-0 UPDF

UPDF Bright Stars 5-0 Kitara

Before the Sports Club Villa home duel against Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA), many had categorized it as a done deal for the former.

No, they were wrong. The league newcomers proved a hard nut to crack.

SC Villa needed a late-late winner from second half substitute Faizo Kazibwe to save the team from eminent blushes.

Kazibwe combined with fellow substitute Muhammed Senoga to poke the ball home in the 85th minute.

Earlier in the opening half, SC Villa twice came close to scoring but one occassion, they hit the woodwork.

The technical bench called on striker Benson Muhindo for debutant Goffin Oyirwoth, Salim Abdallah for Amir Zake Kakomo, Senoga replaced Nicholas Kabonge and the hero Kazibwe for Alex Emmanuel Wasswa.

This was the turning point of the game although MYDA remained solid and composed.

With five minutes to play, Kazibwe scored, much to the relief and sigh of the Jogoo faithful.

Senoga utilized a long ball out of defence before he laid it out for Muhindo who missed contact but Kazibwe was well placed to slot the ball home for the lone strike well celebrated.

There were cautions to SC Villa’s Kakomo, Wasswa and Moses Kiggundu.

MYDA registered bookings for Rashid Mpaata, Paul Musamali and their team physio Backer Musaazi.

Kazibwe took home the man of the match accolade, earning Shs 100,000 for the feat.

Faizo Kazibwe shows up the man of the plaque

In the next matches, Sports Club Villa will next travel to Wakiso Giants at the Wakiso Resource Center on Wednesday, 17th February 2021.

On same day, MYDA will play host to the tax collectors URA FC.

Team Line Ups:

SC Villa XI: Saidi Keni (GK), Joseph Nsubuga, Derrick Ndahiro, Moses Kiggundu, Asuman Arishe, Amir Kakomo, Emmanuel Alex Wasswa, Ronald Ssekiganda, Godfrey Oyirwoth, Nicholas Kabonge, Isaac Ogwang

Subs: Meddie Kibirige (GK), Fred Agandu, Andrew Kiwanuka, Salim Abdallah, Benson Muhindo, Muhammed Ssenoga, Faizo Kazibwe

Head coach: Edwardo Kaziba

Assistant coach: Ibrahim Kirya

MYDA XI: Isaac Okware (G.K), Fred Okot, Faizo Muledhu, Paul Musamali, Derrick Basoga, Amos Etojo, Solomon Babyesiza, Eric Mutebi, Paul Kibande, Norman Ojik, Rashid Mpaata

Subs: Andrew Ssekandi (G.K), Dickson Outa, Isma Mutebi, Stephen Okello, Mark Madanda, Moses Batali, Amos Kirya

Head coach: Abdulsamadu Musafiri

Match officials: