The Cricket Cranes started their residential camp for the next seven days in Entebbe. The 26 man group with its support staff will be working on building a team culture and also learning how to relate as a group.

Notable among absentees though is youngster Zephaniah Arinaitwe. The young talented batsman missed out on selection due to the stiff competition in the batting department. With Emmanuel Hasahya and Simon Ssesazi being the on form batsmen, the other slots were taken by vice-captain Arnold Otwani, Hamu Kayondo and Perry Wazombe.

Arinaitwe rose to fame with his ruthless style of batting that made him a fans favorite. His explosive nature saw him earn his maiden call up to the national team for the T20 Africa Qualifiers that were held in Kampala.

However, his strength has also been his greatest weakness. His style of play makes him very vulnerable to getting dismissed, something that is frustrating his progression.

With the amount of talent that Arinaitwe has, he would be a big asset to Ugandan cricket if he could score runs consistently.

National team head coach Laurence Mahatlane confirmed that Arinaitwe is still in his plans.

I also hate to see Zephaniah miss out but for purposes of balance we had to make the right decisions. The batsmen have been on form and we made our decisions on principle but that doesn’t mean Zephaniah is out of the equation. He needs a lot of runs to get himself into selection and then he will certainly be back in the side. I hope he takes this as a small bump that he can use to reignite his career. Laurence Mahatlane, Cricket Cranes head coach.

The Cricket Cranes are gearing up for a busy 2021 with the main aim of attaining ODI status by 2022. The most immediate tournament is the second round of the Challenge League B in Jersey in September.