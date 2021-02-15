Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has confirmed registration of three women’s football national teams to take part in the forthcoming qualifiers.

The teams registered include Crested Cranes(The Senior Women’s National Team), Uganda U20 and the Uganda U17 National Team.

The Crested Cranes will take part in the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. The final tournament will be held in Morocco.

It should be noted the 12th edition which was meant to take place last year was cancelled due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Uganda U17 and U20 Women’s National Teams will also take part in the qualifiers African qualifiers for FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup slated to take place in India and Costa Rica respectively.

The aforementioned tournaments were supposed to be held last year but were pushed to 2021 before cancelling them eventually.

Uganda took part in the qualifying phase for both tournaments with the U17 National Team doing well and was supposed to face Cameroon at the final hurdle before the games were cancelled due to COVID-19.

Therefore, the final tournaments will be held in 2022 with the fresh qualifiers taking ace this year.