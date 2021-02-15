AFCON U-20 Championship (Group A)

Monday, 15th February 2021

Uganda Hippos Vs Mozambique – Stade Olympique, Nouakchott City, Mauritania (4 PM – EAT)

The Uganda U-20 national team head coach Morley Byekwaso has named the starting eleven to face Mozambique during the AFCON U-20 group A contest at the Stade Olympique in Nouakchott city in Mauritania.

Ascent Academy goalkeeper Jack Komakech starts in goal.

Team skipper Gavin Kizito Mugweri, left back Azizi Kayondo, Musa Ramathan and Kenneth Semakula are deployed in defence.

Bobosi Byaruhanga, Isma Mugulusi and Najib Yiga will play in the midfield department.

The quest for goals will be tasked to left footed Richard Basangwa, Ivan Bogere and Derrick Kakooza who lead the front line.

The game kicks off at 4 PM (East African Time).

Cameroon beat hosts Mauritania 1-0 in the official opening game on Sunday, 14th February 2021.

Uganda Hippos XI Vs Mozambique:

Jack Komakech (G.K), Gavin Kizito Mugweri (Captain), Azizi Kayondo, Musa Ramathan, Kenneth Semakula, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Najib Yiga,Isma Mugulusi, Richard Basangwa, Ivan Bogere, Derrick Kakooza

Subs: Denis Ssenyondwa Kaala (SC Villa), Delton Oyo, Joseph Kafumbe (KCCA), James Penz Begisa (UPDF), Simon Baligeya, Ivan Eyamu, Andrew Kawooya, Ivan Asaba, Steven Sserwadda, Davis Ssekajja, Faisal Wabyoona, Joseph Kizza Bukenya, Alpha Thierry Ssali, Samuel Ssenyonjo