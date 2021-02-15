Tuesday February 16, 2021

Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru 4pm

Champions Vipers could stretch lead at the summit if they bag maximum points at Kyetume on Tuesday.

The Venoms sit top with 14 points from six encounters but could stretch lead if none of Police and UPDF pick maximum points in their respective fixtures against Bul and Onduparaka.

Fred Kajoba’s side remain one of the unbeaten sides so far in the competition and will hope to build on the hard fought win against UPDF at Kyetume.

Robert Ssentongo shields the ball away from Siraje Ssentamu during a league game between Vipers and Kyetume at St Mary’s Stadium in Kitende Credit: John Batanudde

Kajoba is expected to ring changes from the side that struggled past the army side by recalling Paul Mucureezi and Livingstone Mulondo to the starting eleven.

But all eyes will be Yunus Sentamu who has scored three goals in as many appearances since returning to the club including the winner against Kefa Kisala’s UPDF.

On the other hand, Kyetume seek to bounce back after falling to Police 3-1 last week.

The Slaughters could have Livingstone Mbabazi back in the dugout after he missed the game at Police while on a compassionate leave after losing a mother.

Charles Mbabazi and Augustine Nsumba (right) during the Kyetume times before he returned this season (Photo: John Batanudde) Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The tactician will rely on Uganda Cranes defender Mustafa Mujjuzi to keep things tight at the back with Baker Buyala and Feni Ali searching for goals.

Kyetume lie 8th on the 16-team table with 9 points, five behind log leaders Vipers after six games.

Last season’s fixtures ended in favour of Vipers, winning 1-0 at Kitende through Paul Mucureezi goal and then 2-1 away with Daniel Sserunkuma and Fahad Bayo scoring for Vipers and Robert Ssentongo for Kyetume.