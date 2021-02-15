The Federation of Uganda Basketball Association (FUBA) has confirmed competitive basketball will return to the country in April.

League basketball, across all divisions, will start on the first weekend of April with the 2021 National Basketball League season expected to start on Friday, April 2.

“What we have agreed so far is the league to start on 2nd April,” Hudson Ssegamwenge, the FUBA VP Administration, told Kawowo Sports. “We have agreed we are going to share covid testing costs with clubs for the sixteen players,” he added.

The regular season will be played on a single leg format. The playoffs will also have a variation with the quarterfinals and semifinals played on a best-of-three while the finals will be a best-of-five.

According to Ssegamwenge the federation is in the process of securing a media partner to stream the games as attendance will be limited.

The games will played at open air courts at UCU, KIU and Makerere.