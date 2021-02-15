One of the most consistent Cricket Cranes players in the recent past has been Riazat Ali Sha. The allrounder has been impressive with the ball and bat in the middle since making the cut into the national side a couple of years ago.

Rizou, as he is commonly known in cricket circles, and others have been engaged in a month-long training as the national team prepares for a busy international season.

A group of over twenty players is in Entebbe for a ten-day camp and Sha has provided an update since they started training with new head coach Lawrence Mahatlane.

“Training so far is so tense and we are working hard mentally and Coach Lawrence is working with us on mental and physical strength to help us to push ourselves and push our bodies to the level we want.”

Riazat Ali Shah prepares to run out Inzimamul Master (Photo: John Batanudde)

Riazat says while the team has been working on all areas of the game, there has been a lot of focus on batting.

“We are focusing on all fields; bowling, batting, and fielding. But for batting, we have been struggling with long formats and we have been okay with the bowling so we are working on that.

“The camp in Entebbe is a good thing for us and the youngsters on the team who are going to learn a lot from the seniors. The young players will see how the seniors manage themselves, how they prepare for games which will be good for the youngsters.”

The Cricket Cranes will have a tour to Namibia in April.