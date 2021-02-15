George Senkaaba has so far scored twice in the 2020-21 Uganda Premier League season but both goals have delivered victory for Express Football Club.

The first strike came in the 1-0 win against SC Villa prior to the league breakoff in December and the other was in the win over URA on Sunday.

The robust forward is delighted with the returns from his work.

“I am extremely proud of my hard work because it’s paying off,” Senkaaba told the club website. “However, credit my teammates for the cohesion we have because it’s really helped us to win as a team.”

As for the big moments, any player and a forward at that would want to step up on big occasions and I am glad I am doing so. Going forward, I hope to continue the streak because forwards are only considered when scoring goals. George Senkaaba

Express FC Vs KCCA FC (On time) Uganda Premier League 01 days 15 hrs 52 mins 15 secs

It’s another big fixture coming up for the Red Eagles as they host KCCA FC on Wednesday, February 17 at Muteesa II Stadium in Wankulukuku.

Express is currently fourth in the table with 12 points from six matches, two shy of leaders Vipers