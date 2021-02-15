AFCON U-20 Championship (Group A)

Uganda Hippos 2-0 Mozambique

Uganda U-20 national team kick-started their AFCON U-20 expedition with a 2-0 win against a physical Mozambique during a group A duel played at the Stade Olympique, Nouakchott City, Mauritania on Monday, 15th February 2021.

Striker Derrick Kakooza and second-half substitute Steven Sserwadda scored the two priceless goals for Uganda.

Kakooza’s strike was a well-struck kick from the penalty mark following a handball call by the referee.

The Police Football Club striker confidently took his kick, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way before wheeling off in the corner flag for the celebrations.

Kakooza then setup KCCA midfielder Sserwadda after a well-delivered cross from the left by Najib Yiga in the 85th minute. Yiga was stretchered out moments later to pave way for Ivan Eyamu.

Isma Mugulusi was rested for Joseph Kizza Bukenya in Uganda’s other late change.

Half time of the well-contested encounter had ended goal-less with a couple of half-chances created per side.

Richard Basangwa, Yiga, Isma Mugulusi, Ivan Bogere, and the goal hero Kakooza troubled the Mozambique backline as skipper Celton led the attacks for the Southern African nation.

Uganda’s backline led by captain Gavin Kizito Mugweri, Musa Ramathan, Kenneth Semakula and leftback Abdul Azizi Kakooza remained watertight at all times.

Gavin Kizito Mugweri kicks the ball

Isma Mugulusi was named man of the match, handed a plaque as B2C, and Rema Namakula’s “Gutujja” hit played in the background.

Uganda Hippos returns to action on Wednesday this week, against Cameroon.

The official opening match of the tournament witnessed the hosts Mauritania lose 1-0 to Cameroon.

Uganda Hippos XI Vs Mozambique (Credit: FUFA Media)

Uganda Hippos XI Vs Mozambique: Jack Komakech (G.K), Gavin Kizito Mugweri (Captain), Azizi Kayondo, Musa Ramathan, Kenneth Semakula, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Najib Yiga, Isma Mugulusi, Richard Basangwa, Ivan Bogere, Derrick Kakooza

Subs: Denis Ssenyondwa Kaala, Delton Oyo, Joseph Kafumbe, James Penz Begisa, Simon Baligeya, Ivan Eyamu, Andrew Kawooya, Ivan Asaba, Steven Sserwadda, Davis Ssekajja, Faisal Wabyoona, Joseph Kizza Bukenya, Alpha Thierry Ssali, Samuel Ssenyonjo