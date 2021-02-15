AFCON U-20 Championship (Group A)

Monday, 15th February 2021

Uganda Hippos Vs Mozambique – Stade Olympique, Nouakchott City, Mauritania (4 PM – EAT)

It is history in the making as the Uganda national U-20 team (Hippos) play in their first-ever AFCON U-20 final tournament.

The CECAFA region representatives will face Mozambique on Monday 15th February 2021 at the Stade Olympique in Nouakchott in Mauritania during the second group A contest that kicks off at 1 PM local time (4 PM East African Time).

Hippos Head Coach Morley Byekwaso expressed readiness during the official pre-match press conference.

Byekwaso, also an assistant coach at KCCA disclosed that the players have adapted to the weather and ready well in time for the Mozambique clash.

We had some problems with the weather here. The wind was too heavy for my players but they have managed to adapt to it. We have made enough preparations to get the best from the match. We respect Mozambique but we are ready and we want to come out victorious. Morley Byekwaso, Uganda U-20 Head Coach

Morley Byekwaso

It is a full squad for the Hippos that has 25 players with star players as goalkeeper Jack Komakech, captain Gavin Mugweri Kizito, Musa Ramathan, Richard Basangwa, Derrick Kakooza, Isma Mugulusi, Abdul Azizi Kayondo, Ivan Bogere among others.

Uganda Hippos played two buildup matches against Tanzania but won one 1-0 and lost the other 5-3.

This will be the first time Uganda U20 will play a Mozambican team at this U20 level.

The Hippos are the Champions of CECAFA and will play Cameroon in the second game on Wednesday 17th February 2021.

The last group game against the hosts Mauritania on 20th February 2021.

Hippos Players in Mauritania

Goalkeepers: Jack Komakech (Ascent Soccer Academy), Denis Ssenyondwa Kaala (SC Villa), Delton Oyo (Busoga United)

Defenders: Musa Ramathan (KCCA), Joseph Kafumbe (KCCA), James Penz Begisa (UPDF), Simon Baligeya (Kibuli SS), Abdul Azizi Kayondo (Vipers), Gavin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa), Kenneth Semakula (Busoga United)

Midfielders: Ivan Eyamu (Mbarara City), Andrew Kawooya (KCCA FC), Ivan Asaba (Vipers SC), Isma Mugulusi (Busoga United), Najib Yiga (Vipers), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers SC), Steven Sserwadda (KCCA), Davis Ssekajja (Bright Stars), Faisal Wabyoona (Big Talent Soccer Academy).

Forwards: Richard Basangwa (Vipers SC), Joseph Kizza Bukenya (KCCA), Alpha Thierry Ssali (Proline FC), Ivan Bogere (Proline), Samuel Ssenyonjo (KCCA), Derrick Kakooza (Police FC)