2021 Venus Golf Open:

Overall Winner : Amon Bwambale (65)

: Amon Bwambale (65) Runners up: James Koto (67)

Scratch golfer Amon Bwambale, 17, won the 2021 Venus Golf Open championship at the 9 hole Toro Golf Club in Fort portal.

Bwambale returned an amazing score of 7-under par – 65 to beat a strong field of golfers from across the country’s clubs (Kasese, Mbarara, Namulonge, West, Uganda Golf Club, Kinyara and the home club, Tooro).

A graduate of the fast rising AFRIYEA Golf Academy, Bwambale’s victory was his first “major”.

He saluted his sponsors and coaches for creating an enabling environment that prepared him physically and mentally for the championship.

“I would like to thank my sponsors AFRIYEA, academy coaches and my personal coach Dicky De Schuyter for supporting me during this event.” Bwambale who scored 6 birdies, 11 pars and one bogey disclosed in his victory speech.

Originally from Kasese’s Kilembe Mines Golf Course, Bwambale has since relocated to Fort portal where he trains normally with other juniors at the AFRIYEA Golf Academy.

Bwambale is among the pioneer students of AFRIYEA Golf Academy and since he joined the academy this is his third winner after the Kasese juniors open where he won the longest drive and Basaliza at 95 golf tournament that was held at Toro club in December 2020.

Besides a trophy, Bwambale was also rewarded with a gas cylinder.

Amon Bwambale recieves the trophy and gas cylinder during the prize giving ceremony

Other outstanding performers:

James Koto was runners up. In group A, Herbert Kaihura came top ahead of Paul Ndyaguma.

Joseph Adrapi championed group B with Andrew Isagara taking the runners’ up slot.

In group C, Walter Tukahirwa was the best performer with Jimmy Adiga in second position.

Ladies:

The usual suspect Peace Kabasweka took the gross bragging rights in the ladies.

Lucia Alinda was the winner in group A as Mackline Nsenga was the runner’ up.

Joyce Kisembo won group B and Janet Kabayonga the second best.

Amon Bwambale

Seniors:

Charles Kagombe toppled the rest of the senior golfers in the 55-66 age bracket ahead of Peter Obita.

In the cluster of those above 66, David Mugambwa came top ahead of Gilbert Mujogya.

Juniors

Ian Collins Murungi and Sherilliae Biira were the best boys and girls’ junior golfers respectively.

Side bets:

Denis Asaba took the longest drive men accolade as Lucia Alinda remained outstanding in the female gender.

The nearest to pin contest was won by James Koto (men) and Joyce Kisembo (women).

The piga mingi gong went to Anotel Nyako to encourage her play good golf.

This day long championship was proudly sponsored by Venus Tea Brokers.

Some of the big shots in the golfing fraternity grace the event as JB Tumusiime, Engineer John Byabagambi, Prof. Edward Rugumayo, Mzee Emmanuel Basaliza, among others.

Meanwhile, members used the same tourney to raise money for purchase of a golf cart for the 95 year old Mzee Basaliza.

Sanitizing for the junior golfers before tee-off

