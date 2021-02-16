It is official. Striker Joel Madondo who last season played at Morocco top flight club Wydad Casablanca is now back in Uganda’s second tier side Gaddafi Football Club.

After more than a period of one month training with the club, Madondo was officially unveiled among other new recruits.

The Jinja based big spenders who only got promoted to the FUFA Big League last November have acquired the services of the striker who also won the 2019 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup in Kampala with Uganda Cranes.

Madondo penned a short term deal with a tenure of six months with an option to extend; dependent on the negotiations with the club management.

Joel Madondo smiles as he is unveiled at Gaddafi Football Club

The former Busoga United center forward has been a free agent since parting ways with Wydad Casablanca in July 2020.

The striker was among the new players unveiled by the club christened as “The Soldier Boyz” during special event held at Bax Hotel in Jinja city on Tuesday, 16th February 2021.

“We are delighted to have new players on board as Joel Madondo who have come to reinforce the team with the target being promoted to the Uganda Premier League” Paul Mukembo, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at the club stated.

The same event was attended by the club chairperson Edrine Ochieng who called upon teamwork as he also openly disclosed that he will not cling onto any player who has attained a higher club than Gaddafi.

“It has been a long journey from the regional league. We need to work together as one team as we target the Uganda Premier League. Let us believe in ourselves. We are winners. Personally, I can not regret progress. Once a team bigger than us like KCCA comes for a player, I will freely encourage the player to move on” Ochieng disclosed.

The Gaddafi Football Club team for the 2020-21 season

Other new players:

A collection of fresh players in the team include; Madondo, goalkeeper Muhammed Didi Kasule, Lawrence Kasadha, Patrick Gonahasa, Swaibu Lubega (from Kamuli Park), Godwin Kawagga, loaned players Najib Fesali and Steven Mugunchi (URA), Andrew Waiswa (UPDF), Frank Muhini (Bbosa), James Otim (BUL) and left footed midfielder Methiodious Bassey from Eastern Uganda based Admin.

Meanwhile, the club officially named a new head coach Frank Ssebagala, a CAF “A” licenced tactician.

Frank Ssebagala, Gaddafi Football Club Head Coach

He takes over from another Ssebagala entity, Michael who worked to see the club promoted from the Eastern region level to the Big League (second division).

The two Ssebagala’s will work together alongside the fitness trainer Salim Munoga.

The kick off for the 2020-21 FUFA Big League is expected to be in mid-March 2021 after hitches brought about by the Coronavirus pandemic.