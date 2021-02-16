It’s full house in Monastir, Tunisia as Arthur Kaluma and John Deng Geu joined Silverbacks camp ahead of the second leg of the AfroBasket 2021 Qualifiers that start on Thursday.

The pair trained with the team for the first time on Monday night ahead of the ultimate round of the qualifiers.

Coach Mandy Juruni believes the team has prepared well for the tournament and despite needing just a win to qualify, the mentality is to play well and win every game.

“I feel we have prepared very well for the games that start on Thursday,” Juruni said. “The last two players arrived on Sunday and have joined the team and will have about four sessions with the group.

“Basing on what we have observed in training, we believe we have gotten better all round and players have recognised that we need to defend better. We have focused a lot on defense during the sessions and tried to iron out a few issues that we feel did not go well in the first round.

“The most important thing is that we are focusing on us to get better in areas we think need improvement and when we do that with the players we have, I think we can take on any team.

“The way we played in the first round gave us a lot of confidence going into the next games. We have faced these teams so we are not going in blind which should be a good thing but there’s not going to be an easy game.

“We need one win but we have come here to compete and the mindset is to try and win every game, not just one. We want to play well in every game.”

The Silverbacks will face Egypt on Thursday followed by Morocco and Cape Verde on Saturday and Sunday respectively.