2020-21 Uganda Premier League (Match Day 7):

Tuesday, 16th February 2021:

UPDF Vs Onduparaka – Army Military Barracks Stadium, Bombo (4 PM)

Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) goalkeeper Yusuf Wasswa will be in the spotlight as they host Onduparaka at the Army Military Barracks Stadium in Bombo on Tuesday, 16th February 2021.

For starters, Wasswa at Onduparaka last season and was among the club’s best performers.

The former Buddu ssaza, Masavu and Sports Club Villa goalkeeper is now employed by UPDF as he comes in everyone’s attention when he will be facing his immediate past pay-masters.

“I am not under any sort of pressure. I am on duty at UPDF, just like I was at Onduparaka last season. I will remain professional at all times and focused to help my club win before the home fans.” Wasswa, a soft spoken party disclosed.

Fans in Arua adored Yusuf Wasswa for his splendid performances in the goal posts

The “Sisi Kwa Sisi” branded army side will perhaps miss four key players in this very match.

Left back Isa Mubiru, right back Joseph Bright Vuni as well as forwards Dickens Okwir and Brian Kayanja will miss the game because of different reasons.

Mubiru and Okwir were sent off during the 1-0 loss on the road at the St Mary’s Stadium against Vipers on Saturday.

Vuni has accumulated cautions whilst Kayanja is still recovering injury.

Such is the current state of the team and head coach Kefa Kisala alongside his assistant Pius Ngabo will seek quick answers as West Nile side Onduparaka visits.

Isa Mubiru will start his three match suspension against Onduparaka

Jesse Kajubi who started at left attack against Vipers could be drifted at left back with the other option being the experienced Simon Monie Mbaziira.

Seif Batte, a natural right winger could also play a make shift right back role against Onduparaka.

However, it is good news for the army side as the duo of Ibrahim Tembo and top scorer Brian Kayanja both make a timely return after sitting out against their parent club, Vipers at St Mary’s.

Other forwards Davis Kasirye and Roben Kabuye could also be drifted to the starting eleven after being introduced in the previous game.

The rest of the team led by captain Denis Ssekitoleko, midfielders Sam Kintu and Ibrahim Wamannah, among others are all available to deliver the goods home.

Onduparaka is a disgruntled party of sorts especially given the fact that head coach Villai Bainomugisha is a missing party on the technical team.

Bainomugisha was a no-show for the Catarpillar’s home game against Busoga United (the game ended one all) at the Aba Bet Green Light Stadium, Arua.

His assistant Abu Mubaraka Wamboya is available and could also carry on the mantle as interim head coach as well.

“We are focused for the game away to UPDF. The players’ mindset is composed as we come to the game. There are no distractions at all” Wamboya who also previously worked at Vipers as one of Javier Martinez’s backroom staff disclosed.

Abu Mubarak Wamboya

Wamboya is likely to maintain goalkeeper Mike Kagiri ahead of Austine Opoka and new signing Tonny Kyamera.

The Catarpillar’s red hot player Living Kabon, Rashid Okocha, newly acquired defender Ramathan Yakubu (man of the match against Busoga United), Jamal Malish, Augustine Akoch, Gibson Adinho,, Emmanuel Ssenkaayi, Gabriel Matata, Ali Mukiibi, Alex Adriko, Hakim Magombe, Denis Andama, Joel Jangeyambe, Mohammed Kyeline and pint sized midfielder Oscar Agaba among others are all available for selection.

In the other matches available on Tuesday, the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru will for the second time this season host a league double header.

Struggling Busoga United takes on on-form Soltilo Bright Stars during the early kick off at 1 PM.

Kyetume shall lock horns against Vipers at 4 PM in the subsequent game.

At Kavumba Recreational Stadium in Wakiso, Kitara takes on Mbarara City and Police will face BUL at the MTN Omondi Stadium in Lugogo, Kampala.

Other matches (16th February 2021):

Busoga United Vs Soltilo Bright Stars – FUFA Technical Center, Njeru ( 1 PM )

) Kyetume Vs Vipers – FUFA Technical Center, Njeru ( 4 PM )

) Kitara Vs Mbarara City – Kavumba Recreational Stadium ( 4PM )

) Police Vs BUL – MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo – Kampala (4 PM)

Wednesday, 17th February 2021: