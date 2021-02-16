Wednesday February 17, 2021

Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku 4pm

KCCA could lose four games on the bounce for the first time in history if they fall to bitter rivals Express FC on Wednesday at Wankulukuku.

The 13-time champions head to Wankulukuku with three straight 2-1 losses to SC Villa, URA and Bul and face a side high on confidence and one of the three unbeaten sides in the division at the moment.

Express have beaten giants SC Villa and URA and also drew with Vipers.

Mike Mutebi on the touch line against Express at Wankulukuku Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDE

KCCA coach Mike Mutebi admits the Red Eagles have the advantage going into the game but demands his charges to react.

“They are coming off a big win against one of the big teams in URA and that gives them confidence,” Mutebi stated. “And again, they are playing at home,” he added.

“But we must react and start winning games although we are not desperate to deviate from playing our way.”

Wasswa Bbosa on the other hand is confident of getting his side can get all points.

Richard Wasswa Bbosa (right) on duty at Express Credit: John Batanudde

“We have prepared well for the game and we have been working on our mistakes from the previous game at URA,” he added. “As a club, we have a target this season and to achieve it, we must beat our competitors,” he added.

Team News

The hosts have a full fit squad with no injuries and suspensions while the Kasasiro miss former Express defender John Revita, Denis Iguma, Julius Poloto and Gift Ali among others.

Mutyaba, Kiwanuka face former pay masters

Muzamiru Mutyaba could face KCCA for the first time after leaving the club Credit: © Kawowo Sports | AMINAH BABIRYE

Goalkeeping coach Daniel Kiwanuka and midfielder Muzamil Mutyaba were part of the successful KCCA team of the past five years but are now at Wankulukuku.

They left at a time when fans and the team needed them but not the technical staff and so have a point to prove on the day.

Key Stats

KCCA have won 7 of the past 15 meetings but only twice at Wankulukuku in the past eight visits. However, they have only lost once; 3-2 last season in those meetings.

Log Position

Express are 4th on the table with 12 points and a win could lift them to second on the table while KCCA are 9th with 9 points and victory could lift them to 5th.