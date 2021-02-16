Tag it as a family affair. No. This is football business. But, rather fortunate and unusual business.

A new Ssebagala; Frank is head coach at FUFA Big League side Gaddafi Football Club.

Frank takes over from another Ssebagala entity in Michael as head coach for the Jinja based second division club for two years.

The CAF “A “licensed tactician was officially unveiled before the media at Bax Hotel, Jinja City on Tuesday, 16th February 2021.

Ssebagala preached team work to the players and officials as they seek promotion to the Uganda Premier League.

“With team work, this job will be an easy task. I thank the chairman for entrusting us with the job. Team work from the players to learn new tasks will spur us all” Ssebagala Frank disclosed.

Frank Ssebagala, Gaddafi Football Club Head Coach

Back room staff:

Ssebagala will work alongside Michael Ssebagala who is now relegated to assistant coach status.

Michael Ssebagala worked with the club since the district level (fifth division) until they were elevated to the fourth and regional leagues and eventually to the FUFA Big League.

Salim Munoga is the fitness coach at the club.

L-R Frank Ssebagala_Michael Ssebagala and Salim Munoga

“The target is one; to promote Gaddafi Football Club to the Uganda Premier League. This will be a reality when we all work together as one unit.” Assistant coach Michael Ssebagala noted.

Meanwhile, the club unveiled a wide range of goalkeeper Muhammed Didi Kasule, Lawrence Kasadha, Patrick Gonahasa, Swaibu Lubega (from Kamuli Park), Godwin Kawagga, loaned players Najib Fesali and Steven Mugunchi (URA), Andrew Waiswa (UPDF), Frank Muhini (Bbosa), James Otim (BUL), Joel Madondo (Wydad Casablanca) and Methodious Bassey (Admin).

Pascal Ngoobi is the team captain. He will be deputized by Andrew Waiswa and Ronald Bithum Nsumbiano as the first and second assistants respectively.

Gaddafi will host their home matches at the Kyabazinga Stadium in Bugembe, Jinja as their complex within the Gaddafi Barracks in Jinja City.

Technical Team:

Head Coach: Frank Ssebagala

Assistant coach: Michael Ssebagala

Fitness coach: Salim Munoga

New players:

Muhammed Didi Kasule (Goalkeeper), Lawrence Kasadha, Patrick Gonahasa, Swaibu Lubega (from Kamuli Park), Godwin Kawagga, loaned players Najib Fesali and Steven Mugunchi (URA), Andrew Waiswa (UPDF), Frank Muhini (Bbosa), James Otim (BUL), Joel Madondo (Raja Casablanca), Methidious Bassey (Admin)

Team leaders:

Captain: Pascal Ngoobi

1st Assistant Captain: Andrew Waiswa

2nd Assistant Captain: Ronald Bithum Nsumbiano