Uganda Hippos head coach Morley Byekwaso was impressed with the performance of his charges as Uganda made a perfect debut at the Africa U20 Cup of Nations.

Derrick Kakooza and Steven Sserwadda’s goals ensured Uganda secured a 2-0 win against Mozambique on Monday.

Byekwaso indicated the first match at the tournament is always tough and that explains why the Hippos had a sloppy start to the game.

“It was a very tough match and I appreciate the hard work that Mozambique has done in the match. They played well and were very organized. The first match is always very difficult and that is why we had a slow start,” he stated.

Despite Uganda being dominant, Byekwaso confesses there was nervousness for the boys at the start but a change of strategy in the second stanza yielded dividends.

He stated that the approach in the second half was to play with intensity and force Mozambique into making mistakes.

“We were a bit nervous and we ended up making poor decisions at times. We came back into the second half and told the players to play with intensity and that is what was key for us and helped us to come back into the game and win.”

Uganda is currently joint top of Group A with three points each and the two teams face off on Wednesday.