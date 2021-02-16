UPDF FC will hope to bounce back to winning ways this Tuesday as they host Onduparaka FC in Bombo.

Despite a resilient performance, Vipers SC eventually found the outlet towards the end of the game with Yunus Ssentamu scoring the lone goal of the game.

The Army side who had a brilliant start to the season and at one time were top of the league table will come into Tuesday’s match on the back of a loss to Vipers SC.

In the aforementioned game, defender Issa Mubiru and striker Dickens Okwir were sent off.

Ahead of the game against Onduparaka FC, the target for coach Kefa Kisala and his troops is to bounce back to winning ways.

“We lost against Vipers SC but that is behind us now. We want to keep on the right track and our target on Tuesday is getting maximum points.”

The club’s top scorer Brian Kalumba with five goals missed the game against Vipers because he couldn’t feature against his parent club but he returns and likely to start.

New signings Bernard Muwanga and Alex Kitatta could also make their debut against Onduparaka FC.

The visitors on the other hand one into this game after a one-all draw against Busoga United FC over the weekend.

However, they are likely to be without head coach Vialli Bainomugisha who is reportedly not with the team due to unpaid salary arrears.