AFCON U-20 (Group A): Wednesday, 17th February 2021

Uganda Vs Cameroon – Stade Olympique, Nouakchott city, Mauritania (7 PM)

Uganda U-20 National team (The Hippos) battles their counterparts from Cameroon during a group A duel at the AFCON U-20 championship on Wednesday, 17th February 2021.

The match will be played at the Stade Olympique in Nouakchott city in the West African country of Mauritania.

This is the second game for the two countries in the box which both won their respective games.

Cameroon edged hosts Mauritania 1-0 in the official opening match on Sunday, 14th February 2021.

On the subsequent day, Uganda overcame Mozambique 2-0 with two second half goals coming from Derrick Kakooza (penalty) and substitute Steven Sserwadda.

Victory for any one of the teams in action will automatically make it to the knock out stages.

Derrick Kakooza celebrates his goal against Mozambique Credit: CAF

With one major injury from the first game (for Najiba Yiga), Uganda Hippos’ head coach Morley Byekwaso is expected not to maintain or make one change from the team that beat Mozambique.

Goalkeeper Jack Komakech will maintain his slot in the goal posts.

The backline of captain Gavin Kizito Mugweri, the towering Musa Ramathan, Kenneth Ssemakula and left back Abdul Azizi Kayondo will also carry the mantle.

In central midfield, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Isma Mugulusi and Yiga (subject to a late fitness test) could start as Ivan Bogere, Richard Basangwa and Kakooza lead the quest for the goals.

Just in case Yiga fails to recover on time, either Steven Sserwadda or Joseph Kizza Bukenya could be called in any time.

For starters, Uganda Hippos’ Mugulusi was the most outstanding player in the win against Mozambique.

The match kicks off at 4 PM (East African Standard Time).

Uganda Hippos Players in Mauritania:

Goalkeepers: Jack Komakech (Ascent Soccer Academy), Denis Ssenyondwa Kaala (SC Villa), Delton Oyo (Busoga United)

Defenders: Musa Ramathan (KCCA), Joseph Kafumbe (KCCA), James Penz Begisa (UPDF), Simon Baligeya (Kibuli SS), Abdul Azizi Kayondo (Vipers), Gavin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa), Kenneth Semakula (Busoga United)

Midfielders: Ivan Eyamu (Mbarara City), Andrew Kawooya (KCCA FC), Ivan Asaba (Vipers SC), Isma Mugulusi (Busoga United), Najib Yiga (Vipers), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers SC), Steven Sserwadda (KCCA), Davis Ssekajja (Bright Stars), Faisal Wabyoona (Big Talent Soccer Academy).

Forwards: Richard Basangwa (Vipers SC), Joseph Kizza Bukenya (KCCA), Alpha Thierry Ssali (Proline FC), Ivan Bogere (Proline), Samuel Ssenyonjo (KCCA), Derrick Kakooza (Police FC)