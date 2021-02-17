AFCON U20

Group A

Uganda 0-1 Cameroon

Cameroon dug deep to overcome a resilient Ugandan side as the two teams faced off in a group A encounter at the ongoing Africa U20 Cup of Nations.

Sunday Junior Jang’s first half goal settled a closely contested affair at the Stade Olympique on Wednesday.

The forward who also scored in the opener against Mauritania headed home in the 31st minute to guide the Junior Lions to their second win in as many games.

Both Cameroon and Uganda came into Wednesday’s clash on the back of getting wins in their respective opening games.

Cameroon edged past hosts Mauritania winning 1-0 while Uganda dispatched Mozambique with a 2-0 win.

Uganda Hippos coach Morley Byekwaso made no changes in the team that had started against Mozambique.

However, Uganda’s lapse in defending a corner kick provided space to Jang and his diving header went straight into the back of the net. This eventually turned out to be the decisive moment of the game.

Whereas Cameroon started the better side, enjoying majority of the possession, breaking down a resilient Ugandan side became almost impossible.

The second half saw Uganda improve and committed more numbers upfront in pursuit for an equalizer.

Byekwaso made several changes to try and throw everything at Cameroon but the latter did just enough to hold onto their score.

Ivan Asaba and Steven Sserwadda came on at the start of the second stanza, replacing Najib Yiga and Ivan Bogere.

Moments later, Derrick Kakooza paved way for Sam Ssenyonjo while Joseph Kizza Bukenya and Ivan Eyamu replaced Isma Mugulusi and Richard Basangwa respectively.

The best chance for Uganda fell to Asaba alias Di Maria in the 69th minute when Ssenyonjo set him up but the left footed winger blasted the chance wide.

A minute later, Ssenyonjo chanced onto a feeble back pass but the Cameroon goalkeeper Hecube was quick to come off his line and deny him.

Uganda will now look forward to getting a positive result against hosts Mauritania in the final group game on Saturday.

Uganda Starting XI

Jack Komakech, Garvin Kizito Mugweri (C), Aziz Kayondo, Musa Ramathan, Kenneth Ssemakula, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Isma Mugulusi, Najib Yiga, Derrick Kakooza, Ivan Bogere, Richard Basangwa