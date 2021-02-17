Uganda U20 National Team head coach Morley Byekwaso has made no changes in the starting XI as the Hippos prepare to face the Junior Lions of Cameroon today evening.

Uganda takes on Cameroon in the second group game at the ongoing Africa U20 Cup of Nations.

Byekwaso has maintained the team that started in the opening game against Mozambique that Uganda comfortably won 2-0 at the Stade Olympique.

Jack Komakech maintains his place in goal, skipper Garvin Kizito Mugweri and Aziz Kayondo marshal the right and full back positions respectively while Musa Ramathan and Kenneth Ssemakula are at the heart of defence.

In a 4-3-3 system, the midfield has Bobosi Byaruhanga as the anchorman, giving cover the back line.

Ahead of him is Isma Mugulusi who was named man of the match in the previous game and Najib Yiga.

The front three is also maintained with Derrick Kakooza who opened the scores against Mozambique leading the line while Richard Basangwa and Ivan Bogere will offer support from the flanks.

Uganda is seeking to make it out of the group on her debut and victory against Cameroon will guarantee them a slot into the last eight.

Uganda Starting XI

Jack Komakech, Garvin Kizito Mugweri(C), Aziz Kayondo, Musa Ramathan, Kenneth Ssemakula, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Isma Mugulusi, Najib Yiga, Derrick Kakooza, Ivan Bogere, Richard Basangwa