Uganda Premier League 2020-21 (Tuesday, 16th February 2021):

Busoga United 1-1 Soltilo Bright Stars

Soltilo Bright Stars Kyetume 2-2 Vipers

Vipers UPDF 0-1 Onduparaka

Onduparaka Kitara 0-1 Mbarara City

Mbarara City Police 2-0 BUL

Busoga United and Soltilo Bright Stars played to a one all draw at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru during an odd lunch time duel on Tuesday, 16 February 2021.

The early kick off played under sunny weather conditions was the first of the double header clash at the facility owned by the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA).

Two early goals inside the opening five minutes settled the contest.

Paul Ssekulima beat Bright Stars goalkeeper Edwin Buule Kiwanuka as early as the fourth minute for the opener.

This followed a quick counter attack before a delightful assist by Abubaker Otwao.

Busoga United’s Paul Ssekulima (right) scored the opening goal in the match

The joy was however short lived. Bright Stars midfielder Jamil Kisitu Nvule found the equalizer on the break moments after restart of play to quickly level the matters.

Jamil Kisitu Nvule in action for Bright Stars. He scored their equalizer Credit: John Batanudde

Bright Stars suffered a huge block when their on-form left winger Joseph Akandwanaho pulled off a ham-string and was swiftly replaced by Ibrahim Kasinde after 11 minutes.

Busoga United defender Franco Onen got cautioned in the 23rd minute for unsporting display.

Hard tackling Bright Stars defender Derrick Ngoobi recovered from a knock to solider on as the opening half neared its climax.

Derrick Ngoobi, Bright Stars defender

Six minutes into the second half, winger Anthony Mayanja came out for center forward Sharif Kimbowa as Busoga United made their opening change.

On the hour mark, teenager Edwin Opaala Mukisa was introduced in Franco Balabala’s place for Busoga United.

With 20 minutes to play, Bright Stars called off Ssekamatte for Sula Ssebunza.

Joseph Janjali is tackled Credit: John Batanudde

Meanwhile, Busoga United’s third change witnessed Bryon Benda taking over Shaka Ssozi’s slot.

Henry Kiwanuka was a late change for Soltilo Bright Stars for Joseph Marvin as the game ended all square at 1 goal apiece.

Busoga United goalkeeper Rogers Omedwa was named man of the match.

“We reacted well after conceding to get a quick equalizer. We look forward the next matches ahead of us” Kiwanuka, goalkeeper at Soltilo Bright Stars stated.

Goalkeeper Edwin Kiwanuka Bbule commands the backline during Soltilo Bright Stars’ away draw against Busoga United in Njeru.

In the same vein, the second game at the same venue had Kyetume Football Club squander their lead twice against the reigning league champions Vipers SC.

Forward Yusuf Ssaka and left back Richard Matovu scored the goals for Kyetume.

Paul Mucureezi’s scrambled strike and a late deflected free-kick by Yunus Sentamu salvaged at least a point for the visitors.

Elsewhere, Police ascended to the summit of the log with a 2-0 home win against visiting BUL at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo in Kampala.

Man of the match Johnson Odongo and Brian Muruli Mayanja were on target for the cops.

Onduparaka overcame UPDF 1-0 at the Army Military Stadium in Bombo as Mbarara City smiled over Kitara 1-0 at Kavumba.

Action continues on Wednesday, 17th February 2021 with three matches.

Express hosts KCCA at the Betway Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium, newly promoted MYDA is home to Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) and record league winners Sports Club Villa makes the trip to Wakiso to face the home side, Wakiso Giants at the Wakisha play ground.

Team Line Ups:

Busoga United XI: Rogers Omedwa (G.K), Franco Onen, Abubakar Otwao, Douglas Muganga, Shafiq Kaketo, Franco Balabala Magero, Gerald Bagoole, Jeromy Kiirya, Paul Ssekulima, Shaka Ssozi, Anthony Mayanja

Subs: Ali Kimera (G.K), Sharif Kimbowa, Edwin Opaala Mukisa, Bernard Wamusi, Isaac Wagoina, Joseph Opolot Phillan, Bryon Benda

Busoga United Head Coach Abbey Bogere Kikomeko Credit: John Batanudde

Team Officials:

Head coach: Abbey Bogere Kikomeko

Assistant coach: Hassan Zzungu

Soltilo Bright Stars XI: Edwin Kiwanuka Bbule (G.K), Andrew Kaggwa, Ronald Nkonge, Warren Bbule, Derrick Ngoobi, Jamil Kisitu Nvule, Ssekamatte Kayongo, Hamis Gabite, Joseph Janjali, Joseph Akandwanaho, Joseph Marvin

Subs: Benson Wagima (G.K), Ibrahim Kasinde, Sula Ssebuunza, D. Kiggundu, Augustine Kacancu, Henry Kiwanuka

Officials:

Head coach: Baker Mbowa

Baker Mbowa Assistant coach: Simon Peter Mugerwa

Center Referee Diana Murungi officiated the match Credit: John Batanudde

