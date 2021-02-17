Uganda Premier League 2020-21 (Tuesday, 16th February 2021):

Kitara 0-1 Mbarara City

Mbarara City Kyetume 2-2 Vipers

Vipers Busoga United 1-1 Soltilo Bright Stars

Soltilo Bright Stars UPDF 0-1 Onduparaka

Onduparaka Police 2-0 BUL

Mbarara City Football Club broke their “virginity” as they managed to record a win in the 2020-21 Uganda Premier League.

Christened as the “Ankole Lions”, Mbarara City registered their first victory in the campaign, thanks to a 1-0 win on the road over newly promoted Kitara at the Kavumba Recreational Stadium on Tuesday, 16 February 2021.

Midfielder Solomon Okwalinga scored the all important goal of the game, coming as early as the 5th minute.

The former Synergy, KCCA and Onduparaka midfielder scored off Jude Ssemugabi’s assist.

It then necessitated solid defending from the visitors to grab the treasured three points.

Referee Deogracious Opio issued out four cautions; four apiece per side.

Dancan Semakula and Vincent Kasozi got booked for Kitara whilst Bashir Mutanda and Pistis Barenge were the cautioned parties for Mbarara City.

Ssemugabi was named man of the match in a match head coach Brian Ssenyondo appeared on the technical bench for the first time in 7 matches.

Kitara remains win-less in the opening 7 matches.

Next Matches:

Mbarara City hosts Busoga United this Friday, 19th February 2021 and on the subsequent day, Kitara will travel to Bombo to play Sports Club Villa.

Team Line Ups:

Kitara XI: Emmanuel Opio (G.K), Ronald Kyamanya, Dancan Ssemakula, Maxwell Odwagui, Vincent Kasoki, Yasin Mubiru, Patrick Mugume, Charles Kyomuhendo, Denis Patrick Ekoyu, Edgon Agondeze, Denis Monday

Subs: John Stuart Mwesigwa, Pius Mbidde, Suudir Kayemba, Zakayo Kizito, Oscar Joel, Ivan Akera, Nathan Oloro

Head coach: Anthony Ssekitto

Mbarara City XI: Muhammad Ssekeba (G.K), Stephen Othieno, Jasper Aheebwa, Soulymane Bamba, Hillary Mukundane, Pistis Barenge, Swaliki Ssegujja, Solomon Okwalinga, Bashir Mutanda, Jude Ssemugabi, Raymond Onyai

Subs: Jackson Opio (G.K), Zaidi Byekwaso, John Adriko, Ibrahim Magandazi, Salim Huud, Wol Makweth, Bamba Siaka Shato

Head coach : Brian Ssenyondo

Assistant coach: Sadick Ssempigi

