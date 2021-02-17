Uganda Premier League 2020-21 (Tuesday, 16th February 2021):

Kyetume 2-2 Vipers

Vipers Busoga United 1-1 Soltilo Bright Stars

Soltilo Bright Stars UPDF 0-1 Onduparaka

Onduparaka Kitara 0-1 Mbarara City

Mbarara City Police 2-0 BUL

Kyetume Football Club twice squandered their lead against the reigning league champions Vipers SC during the 2 all draw played at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Tuesday, 16 February 2021.

This was the second of the double header fixture at the same venue that witnessed Busoga United and Soltilo Bright Stars earn a point during the one all draw of the lunch time kick off.

Forward Yusuf Ssaka and left back Richard Matovu scored the goals for Kyetume.

Paul Mucureezi’s scrambled strike and a late deflected free-kick by Yunus Sentamu salvaged at least a point for the visitors.

As early as the 13th minute, Ssaka beat goalkeeper Derrick Kiggundu on the near post after decent work by Ezra Bidda who combined with right back Henry “Bishop” Orom.

Yusuf Ssaka

Vipers’ reaction was instant as they got the equalizer 8 minutes later.

A distant free-kick from about 30 yards by Paul Willa was spilled over by the goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa.

The rebound was put to bed by a host of sliding bodies from defender Rashid Toha, Sentamu and Mucureezi.

It was Mucureezi who was deemed to have had the final touch on the ball.

The opening stanza ended one goal apiece.

Musa Ssali (left) vies for the ball with Baker Buyala during the game

Kyetume restored their lead through a well curved and curled corner kick by left back Matovu past a forest of bodies in the goal area, just four minutes into the second half.

After falling down for the second time, Vipers technical bench reacted swiftly with the introduction of Muhammed Shaban, Abraham Ndugwa and Ceasor Manzoki before a late forced change when Toha limped out for Bashir Asiku following an ham-string injury.

Vipers’ spirited fight witnessed a heavily deflected free-kick by Yunus Sentamu off the defensive wall fly past the goalkeeper Mutakubwa for the equalizer well celebrated.

Yunus Sentamu (left) smiles after scoring joined by Muhammed Shaban

Muhammed Shaban reacts after a missed chance

This was Vipers’ third draw in 7 matches following two earlier one all stalemates away to Wakiso Giants and Express.

Kyetume who had tactician Charles Livingstone Mbabazi return to the technical bench after a compassionate leave bounced back from the 3-1 loss away to Police.

Vipers’ midfielder Musa Ssali was named the pilsner man of the match for the outstanding display.

Vipers will face Police this Friday as Kyetume makes the long trip to West Nile region to play Onduparaka in Arua City.

Team Line Ups:

Kyetume XI: Joel Mutakubwa (GK), Henry Orom, Richard Matovu, Joshua Kigozi, Musitafa Mujjuzi, Julius Lule, Deo Isejja, Yusuf Ssaka,Ali Moses Feni, Ezra Bidda, Baker Buyala

Subs: Derrick Emmanuel Were (G.K), Emmanuel Obua, Felix Okot, Isaac Kirabira, Steven Kabuye, James Ssemambo, Cephas Kambugu

Head coach: Charles Livingstone Mbabazi

Assistant coach: Baker Kasule

Kyetume XI Vs Vipers

Vipers XI Vs Kyetume

Vipers XI: Dennis Kiguundu (G.K), Paul Willa, Dissan Galiwango, Halid Lwaliwa (Captain), Rashid Toha, Musa Ssali, Joseph Dhata, David Bagoole, Karim Watambala, Yunus Sentamu, Paul Mucureezi

Subs: Bashir Ssekagya (G.K), Bashir Asiku, Abraham Ndugwa, Ibrahim Orit, Dan Sserunkuma, Shaban Muhammed, Ceasor Manzoki

Head coach: Fred Kajoba Kisitu