Uganda Premier League 2020-21 (Wednesday, 16th February 2021):

MYDA 2-3 URA

URA Express 1-1 KCCA

KCCA Wakiso Giants 2-2 SC Villa

Striker Cromwel Rwothomio scored a hat-trick during Uganda Revenue Authority (URA)’s 3-2 victory away against Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) Football Club at the King George IV Stadium in Tororo.

Rwothomio in his first start of the season since recovering the coronavirus ailment starred with a splendid performance.

Norman Ojik and Ibra Nsimbe (penalty) replied for the home side who remain win-less in their first 7 games of the season since being promoted to the top tier division.

The first two goals for the former Paidha Black Angels striker came off powerfully executed headers from well delivered corner kicks by captain Shafiq Kuchi Kagimu.

Rwothomio’s goals were scored in a space of three minutes; in the 20th and 23rd minutes.

Rwothiomio shoots to skies to celebrate

Before the break through moment, MYDA had created the better goal scoring moments.

In the 6th minute, URA goalkeeper Nafian Alionzi had a finger- tip save off Norman Ojik from close range.

On the quarter hour mark, Rashid Mpaata combined with right back Fred Okot but the latter’s final ball was left wanting.

The break through moment came in the 20th minute with Rwothomio’s opener into the roof of the net off a curling corner kick by Kagimu.

Three minutes later, Rwothomio scored in familiar fashion to double his personal tally.

MYDA reacted swiftly but right back Fred Okot headed out a curling corner kick delivery by Derrick Basoga in the 28th minute.

Faisal Muledhu (left) and Rwothomio Cromwel vie for the ball

Three minutes after the half hour mark, Nkuubi collided with MYDA defender Paul Musamali inside the hosts’ goal area.

MYDA had a penalty cry turned down by referee John Bosco Kalibala after a physical contest with URA left back Arafat Galiwango.

There was a change for URA in the 42nd minute when hard working midfielder Ivan “Kojja”Ntege replaced the pedestrian Arafat Galiwango as the half time ended 2-0.

Upon restart of the second stanza, MYDA introduced Paul Kibande for Solomon Babyesiza.

Goalkeeper Alionzi tipped over a teasing free-kick from Eric Mutebi on 51 minutes.

There was yet another change for the home side in the 53rd minute; Peter Musoke replaced Faisal Muledhu.

The change handsomely paid off with Ojik’s stabbed goal after a spilled ball from goalie Alionzi.

Rwothomio celebrates one of his three goals

Midfielder Nkuubi registered a shot on target after 63 minutes but it was a routine collection for MYDA goalkeeper and captain Isaac Osikol.

Two minutes later, pint sized URA winger Joackim Ojera beat his marker for pace to the by-line.

He set up Rwothomio but the latter’s cross was well defended by Paul Musamali.

MYDA introduced Moses Batali for their first goal scorer Ojik to inject pace and urgency.

Almost immediately, URA called for a double change for the Tax collectors.

Ojera paved way for Davis Ssali and Moses Sseruyidde replaced Nkuubi.

Rwothomio completed his hat-trick in the 75th minute.

Referee John Bosco Kalibala

MYDA nearly connected the ball into their own net but Okot cleared off the line after Musamali had brushed the ball.

It would have been URA and Rwothomio’s fourth goal had the forward not blasted wide despite rounding up the goalkeeper Isikol.

Referee Kalibala pointed to the spot following a handball by defender Benjamin Nyakoojo on the stroke of full time.

Nsimbe stood up and confidently slotted the ball to Alionzi’s right.

The goalkeeper dived to the right direction and had nearly stopped the effort.

This was virtually the final piece of action in the game. Rwothomio was deservedly named pilsner man of the match.

Crowmwell Rwothomio shows the man of the placard

URA attained their fourth victory of the season, as they ascended to third place.

Next Matches:

This coming Saturday, URA will play host to Wakiso Giants at the Arena of Visions stadium in Bombo.

On the same day, MYDA travels to Kampala (Lugogo) to face KCCA.

MYDA XI Vs URA

Team Line Ups:

MYDA XI: Isaac Osikol (G.K), Fred Okot, Faisal Muledhu, Derrick Basoga, Paul Musamali, Solomon Babyesiza, Amos Etojo, Eric Mutebi, Norman Ojiki, Ibra Nsimbe, Rashid Mpaata

Subs: Andrew Ssekandi (G.K), Isma Mafabi, Dickson Outta, Moses Batali, Paul Kibande, Peter Musoke, Stephen Okello

Head coach: Abdu Samadu Musafiri

Abdul Samadu Musafiri, MYDA Head Coach

URA XI Vs MYDA

URA XI: Nafian Alionzi (G.K), Ashraf Mandela, Arafat Galiwango, Patrick Mbowa, Benjamin Njakoojo, Hudu Mulikyi, Brian Nkuubi, Shafik Kagimu, Joackim Ojera, Cromwel Rwothomio, Steven Mukwala

Subs: Hannington Ssebwalunyo (G.K), Moses Sseruyidde, Faruku Katongole, Davis Ssali, Ivan Ntege, Ronald Kigongo, Mikidadi Ssenyonga

Head coach: Sam Ssimbwa

URA Head Coach Sam Ssimbwa