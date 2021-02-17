Uganda Premier League 2020-21 (Wednesday, 17th February 2021):

MYDA Vs URA – King George IV Stadium, Tororo ( 4PM )

) Express Vs KCCA – Betway Mutesa Wankulukuku Stadium ( 4 PM )

) Wakiso Giants Vs Sports Club Villa – Wakisha (4 PM)

Overlooking the historical King George Stadium in Tororo is the famous tourist volcanic plug, the Tororo Rock.

The stadium is the home of newly promoted Uganda Premier League (UPL) entity Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) Football Club.

This is the exact venue that will host Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club against the home side during the UPL match 7 duel on Wednesday, 17th February 2021.

The tax collectors are on a mission possible to secure the maximum three points at a time they fell in the immediate past game when they lost 1-0 to visiting Express at their Arena of Visions in Bombo.

Under head coach Sam Bamweyana Ssimbwa, URA has to show the right character of championship winning sides when they travel to distant venue.

URA Head coach Sam Ssimbwa talks to his players during a break

The return of first choice goalkeeper Legasson Nafian Alionzi is a big boost to the team when his understudy Hannington Ssebwalunyo has also proved a great competitor.

Youngster Samuel Mwaka is the third choice goalkeeper who made the traveling team.

Other players on the team include defender Faruku Katongole, Benjamin Nyakoojo, Paul Derrick Mbowa, Ronald Kigongo, Ashraf Mandela and the utility Hudu Mulikyi.

Midfielder Ivan “Kojja” Ntege, Brian Nkuubi, Shafik Kagimu, Mikidadi Ssenyonga, Joackim Ojera, Moses Sseruyidde and Davis Ssali also make the roster.

The attacking trio of Ibrahim Juma Dada, Cromwel Rwothomio and Steven Desse Mukwala will be tasked with the primary task to find the back of the net.

Team MYDA, coached by Abdul Samadu Musafiri is still in pursuit of their first win in the campaign.

MYDA XI that started against Vipers. They lost 7-0 Credit: John Batanudde

After a far much improved performance during their 1-0 loss on the road away to Sports Club Villa, MYDA eyes their maiden victory in the country’s top tier league.

MYDA had previously lost 7-0 to Vipers at the St Mary’s Stadium, a result that left the players and technical staff devastated.

The club’s top scorer and talisman Ibrahim Nsiimbe makes a timely return from a knock suffered against Vipers.

His combo with former Swedish based offensive midfielder Solomon Babyesiza and Norman Ojik will be much awaited by victory-thirsty team.

Faisal Muledhu, Fred Okot, Paul Musamali, Derrick Basoga and Paul Kibande will play before the home fans for the very first time.

Other games:

Away in Kampala, Express plays host to Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) in the derby game at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium.

KCCA lost their previous game 2-1 away to BUL in Jinja whilst Express overcame URA 1-0 in Bombo.

Elsewhere, Sports Club Villa face fast improving Wakiso Giants at the Wakisha Resource center play ground in Wakiso District.

Tuesday, February 16, 2021 Results: