Uganda Premier League (Match Day 8) – Friday, 19th February 2021

Onduparaka Vs Kyetume – AbaBet Green Light Stadium, Arua (4 PM)

As Kyetume Football Club visits Arua city to face Onduparaka at the rebranded AbaBet Green Light Stadium, a key player in first choice goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa will be missing in action.

Mutakubwa limped for long spells during the 2 all draw against the reigning champions Vipers at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Tuesday.

That said, the Uganda Cranes goalkeeper did not make the long trip to Arua city on the match eve.

Joel “Vama” Mutakubwa

In his absence, league debutant Emmanuel Derrick Were is set to make his first outing in the treasured Kyetume jersey.

Were’s understudy in Arua will be Yusuf Mafabi, an academy player who will also make the bench for the first time.

Key Talking Points:

Onduparaka comes to this match still beaming in confidence following a 1-0 hard fought win away to UPDF at the Army Military Stadium in Bombo on Tuesday.

Living Kabon scored the winner the late match winner to give the Catarpillars maximum points.

Living Kabon is suspended for the match due to accumulated cautions Credit: © Kawowo Sports / AISHA NAKATO

For the third straight match, Onduparaka will miss the services of their head coach Vialli Bianomugisha who absconded from duty pending payments of his salary arrears.

In Bianomugisha’s absence, his assistant Abu Mubaraka Wamboya has been handling the team in training sessions as well as in the two matches against Busoga United (1-1 in Arua) and the latest 1-0 win on the road over UPDF in Bombo.

Onduparaka will miss the services of midfielder Noel Nasasira who was loaned from Kyetume at the start of the season and the club’s top scorer Kabon (accumulated cautions).

The home side is expected to name more or less the same side that earned maximum points at UPDF.

Goalkeeper Michael Kagiri could start as well ahead of Austine Opoka and new signing Tonny Kyamera.

John Rogers, Hakim Magombe, Yakubu Ramathan, Gwaidho Tusaaba, Denis Andama, Mahdi Ajobe, Gabriel Matata, Joel Jangeyambe, Rashid Okocha, Alex Adriko, Augustine Akoch, Moses Okot, Ali Mukiibi, Muhammed Kyeline and Oscar Agaba, among others are all available for selection.

“We are home and need to give 100 percent in the match in order to get the maximum points. We have recovered well since the away match against UPDF” Wamboya stated.

For team Kyetume, the coaching trio of Charles Livingstone Mbabazi (head coach), Baker Kasule (assistant) and Yusuf Ssenyonjo (goalkeeping coach) make a return to a side that they once handled.

Kyetume head coach Charles Livingstone Mbabazi makes return to Arua where he once worked at Onduparaka

The three coaches will therefore be returning to a acquainted ground and may find familiar faces as well.

“This is work and we are set to deliver to the best of our expectations” Ssenyonjo disclosed.

The coaches aside, Kyetume winger Ezra Bidda also returns home in Arua city and particularly to a club which he served diligently.

Like stated before, Kyetume misses talismanic goalkeeper Mutakubwa through injury and midfielder Nicholas Kasozi (on a self-sought leave).

The Slaughters’ traveling contingent to Arua had Were (goalkeeper), Henry Orom, Joshua Kigozi, Richard Matovu, captain Musitafa Mujjuzi, Emmanuel Obua, Julius Lule, Deo Isejja, Isaac Kirabira, Felix Okot, James Ssemambo, Steven Kabuye, Feni Moses Ali, Yusuf Ssaka, Baker Buyala, Cephas Kambugu and the young goalkeeper Yusuf Mafabi.

Some of the Kyetume players limbering before their home game against Vipers at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru

The last time Kyetume visited Arua to face Onduparaka last season, the contest ended 7-1 in favour of the home side amid match fixing allegations.

Ironically, in the afore-mentioned match, Mbabazi was head coach at Onduparaka as they clobbered Kyetume for dead.

Other matches:

The other three matches of the four lined up include Soltilo Bright Stars at home against UPDF at the Kavumba Recreational Stadium in Wakiso.

Soltilo Bright Stars drew in their immediate last game, 1 all away to Busoga United at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru.

Busoga United makes the long trip to Western Uganda to face Mbarara City at the Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara City.

At the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende, table leaders Police will face the reigning champions Vipers.

Abdallah Mubiru, the head coach at Police makes a return to Kitende where he once handled the Venoms.