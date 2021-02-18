Group D | Thursday Results

Nigeria 64-Rwanda 51

Mali 65-69 South Sudan

Nuni Omot Credit: FIBA

South Sudan has qualified for the FIBA AfroBasket 2021.

Following Rwanda’s defeat to Nigeria, South Sudan went into the game against Mali needing just victory to qualify for FIBA AfroBasket 2021.

They however had to overcome a 20-point deficit to achieve the feat with a game to spare in the qualifiers.

A closely contested affair in the opening five minutes turned into a mismatch of sorts for about for about ten minutes as Mali assumed a 20-point lead (32-12) midway the second quarter.

South Sudan chipped away but trailed by 15 points heading into the halftime break. Luol Deng’s charges turned up the pressure on the defensive end in the third quarter and held Mali to 8 points and scored 22 to go in the decisive decisive quarter trailing by just a point (48-47).

Mali started the final quarter with a 6-0 run but South Sudan quickly fought back and took the lead on Nuni Omot’s lay-up with under five minutes and never trailed again as they held on for victory that sends them to the AfroBasket.

Nuni Omot goes for the basket Credit: FIBA

Kuany Ngor Kuany led the way for the young nation with 21 points, Omot added 16 while Dut Jok Kacuol chipped in with 14 points.

Sadio Doucouré (14), Ibrahim Saounera (13) and Ibrahim Djambo (10) scored in double figure for Mali.

With Rwanda the hosts of the final tournament, it means all Group B teams have qualified for the continental event.