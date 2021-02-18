KCCA legend Tom Lwanga is poised to take over from Mike Mutebi at the club in what will be a repeat of the 1997 situation if it comes to pass.

The Caf A license holder has been approached by the club on a possible take over as head coach on interim basis if they go on to relieve Mutebi his duties, we can exclusively reveal.

Mutebi’s future at Lugogo is under questions after going four games without victory in the league in addition to exiting the Caf Confederation Cup at an early stage.

KCCA FC head coach Mike Mutebi has a reason to worry

The club also didn’t win anything last season, the first time it happened since Mutebi took over in 2015.

On several occasions, some of the directors at the club have questioned Mutebi’s recruitment policy with the club losing several key players and having as many come in but with no difference or at worst failing to replicate improved results on the pitch.

According to reliable sources, the board wants to offer Mutebi an accumulated leave as part of the KCCA Human Resource Policy with Lwanga taking charge and that will be end of yet another stint for the gaffer.

In 1997, Lwanga was called in to replace then youthful Mutebi and he went on to guide the club to the league trophy.

Tom Lwanga

Lwanga isn’t alien at Lugogo as he is a former player and has served the team for over four decades in different capacities.

During his playing days, the club won three league titles (1976, 1977 and 1985 as well as two Uganda Cups in 1984 and 1987.

As a coach, he is credited with winning with two titles (1991 and 1997) and one Uganda Cup in 1990.