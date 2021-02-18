Matchday Seven Results

Police FC 2-0 BUL FC

UPDF FC 0-1 Onduparaka FC

Express FC 1-1 KCCA FC

Busoga United FC 1-1 Soltilo Bright Stars FC

Kyetume FC 2-2 Vipers SC

Wakiso Giants FC 2-2 SC Villa

MYDA FC 2-3 URA FC

Kitara FC 0-1 Mbarara City FC

Matchday Seven of the 2020-21 Uganda Premier League was unique because just one team (Police FC) managed to win at home of the eight games played.

The win for the Cops took them top of the table on 16 points, one above Vipers SC who drew 2-2 at Kyetume FC.

Mbarara City FC registered their first win this season while KCCA FC salvaged a point away against Express FC.

Joel Muyita in this article looks at the players that were outstanding on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Goalkeeper: Rogers Omedwa (Busoga United FC)

He kept Busoga United FC in the game for larger spells pulling off good saves to help the team earn a point off Soltilo Bright Stars FC.

Omedwa was eventually named the man of the match.

Right Back: Paul Willa (Vipers SC)

Willa had a good game against Kyetume FC and was heavily involved in the first goal for Vipers SC.

His ferocious strike from a freekick was spilled by goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa before Paul Mucureezi scored from the rebound.

Left Back: Herbert Achai (KCCA FC)

One of the best performers for KCCA FC as they drew away at Express FC. Whereas the Red Eagles made several inroads and created several opportunities, Achai and Peter Magambo were very key in helping the team to secure a point.

Centre Back: Hillary Mukundane (Mbarara City FC)

Mbarara City FC finally got their first win this season, edging Kitara 1-0 at Kavumba.

It was also the first clean sheet for the Ankole Lions thanks to Hillary Mukundane’s presence at the back that thwarted away any dangers.

Centre Back: Gwaidho Tusaaba (Onduparaka FC)

He was outstanding on his debut for Onduparaka FC in their win on the road against UPDF FC.

Gwaidho was very solid in defence and formed a good partnership with Yakubu Rama.

Holding Midfield: Yusuf Ssozi (Police FC)

Combined well with skipper Tonny Mawejje and bossed the midfield against BUL FC.

He was literally everywhere and always ignited attacks within his own half as Police FC moved forward.

Central Midfield: Abel Eturude (Express FC)

Every inch of grass at Wankulukuku felt the presence of Abel Eturude on Wednesday. He was back to his old best and offered his best performance this season.

Eturude combined well with Daniel Shabene and even when Muzamiru Mutyaba came on.

Johnson Odongo celebrates the opener against Kyetume at the MTN Omondi Lugogo

Attacking Midfield: Johnson Odongo (Police FC)

He literally delivered the three points because he had a hand in the two goals that Police FC got on the day.

He scored a beauty to break the deadlock before setting up Brian Mayanja ‘Muluri’ for the second goal.

URA’s Cromwell Rwothomio after missing a chance Credit: John Batanudde

Forward: Cromwell Rwothomio (URA FC)

The seventh hat trick this season came from Cromwell Rwothomio who was only starting his first game this season.

He literally tormented the MYDA back line this helping URA FC return to winning ways.

Forward: Abdallah Salim (SC Villa)

Salim Abdallah came off the bench and scored twice to help SC Villa come from two goals down and earn a point off Wakiso Giants FC.

He was deservedly named man of the match because of his impact in the final result.

Forward: Eric Kambale (Express FC)

Eric Kambale shields Ashraf Mugume off the ball as Bright Anukani closes in Credit: John Batanudde

Had it not been for Express FC profligacy om the day, KCCA FC were not deserving of a point in the game.

Eric Kambale was all over KCCA FC defenders and kept them on tenter hooks throughout the game.

Coach: Brian Ssenyondo (Mbarara City FC)

Brian Ssenyondo

He took charge of his first game this season and guided Mbarara City FC to their first win in this campaign.

Honorable Mentions