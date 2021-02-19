Saturday February 20, 2021

Kyabazinga stadium, Bugembe 3pm

Express FC makes the trip to Bugembe on Saturday to face BUL seeking for their maiden maximum points against the hosts on the ninth attempt.

The Red Eagles have won none of their previous eight visits losing the last five and drawing the rest.

The indecent record at Bul’s home also shows the six time champions have scored only once; in a 1-1 draw in 2013 and conceded nine goals in the process.

But they head into the game confident following their recent results in which they have beaten rivals SC Villa, URA and also drew with both KCCA and Vipers.

Besides, Wasswa Bbosa’s side remains one of the three unbeaten sides in the division after seven games and the gaffer is aware that beating BUL at their own back yard is one of the signals his side is in contention for the title this season.

Meanwhile, BUL are not at their best at the moment and lost their last outing 2-0 to Police.

However, they will draw inspiration from their recent home win against KCCA last week.

Frank Kalanda, Eric Kambale and George Senkaaba have a task to search for the desired goals with skipper Enock Walusimbi, Ugandan international Murushid Jjuuko and Isa Lumu keeping things tight at the back.

Bul will look to Musa Esenu, former Express winger Joseph Ssemujju and Robert Mukongotya for inspiration.

The Red Eagles are 4th on the log with 13 points while Bul sit 12th with 7 in as many games.