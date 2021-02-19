Uganda Premier League (Match Day 8) – Friday, 19th February 2021

Mbarara City Vs Busoga United – Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara City ( 4 PM )

) Onduparaka Vs Kyetume – AbaBet Green Light Stadium, Arua ( 4 PM )

) Vipers Vs Police – St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende ( 4 PM )

) Soltilo Bright Stars Vs UPDF – Kavumba Recreational Stadium (4 PM)

Sadick Sempigi officially starts work chores at Mbarara City as the interim head coach when the Ankole Lions entertain struggling Eastern Uganda based club Busoga United at the Kakyeka Stadium in Mbarara City on Friday, 19th February 2021.

This will be third game that Sempigi appears on the Mbarara City touchline since his return from a sabbatical.

The first was the home game when the Ankole Lions succumbed to Kipson Athueire’s goal in Wakiso Giants’ 1-0 win on the road.

The other match happened a few days ago as Mbarara City piped newcomers Kitara 1-0 at the Kavumba Recreational Stadium (he worked with the sacked head coach Brian Ssenyondo).

With Ssenyondo’s untimely departure, Sempigi will now single handled execute all the decisions alone and whichever result that comes his way, it will purely be bestowed upon him.

“I am set for work. We have had a couple of recovery drills since traveling back from the Kitara match.” Sempigi disclosed to the local media after the team’s final training drills.

Sadick Sempigi

Solomon Okwalinga who limped out from the Kitara game is suspect to feature and will need special treatment with a late fitness test.

Perhaps, Bashir Mutanda, Jude Ssemugabi, Raymond Derrick Onyai,, Ronald Edwok are all available to fight for the club’s badge at a time the club needs the goals to rain.

Mutanda will be turning the guns to a club that he once played for.

Goalkeeper Muhammed Ssekebba could as well start ahead of new signing Martin Elungat as captain Hilary Mukundane, Zaidi Byekwaso, Ivorian Soulymane Bamba, Pisitis Barenge and Jasper Aheebwa are all available to shield their goal.

Mbarara City captain Hilary Mukundane

Whereas Mbarara City eyes their second win of the campaign, Busoga United is still in pursuit of their opening victory in the 2020-21 season.

Under Abbey Bogere Kikomeko, Busoga United has blown cold in the opening 7 games of the season, registering 4 losses and 3 draws.

Busoga United’s latest 1 all home draw with Soltilo Bright Stars during the mid-week gives hope of an improving team via performance.

Fitness wise, the team is suspect since most of the players are irregular for the team training sessions at Kakindu Stadium.

Busoga United Head Coach Abbey Bogere Kikomeko Credit: John Batanudde

Man of the match against Soltilo Bright Stars goalkeeper Rogers Omedwa will definitely start ahead of veteran Ali Kimera in goal.

Some of Busoga United’s key players expected to give a good account of themselves include captain Douglas Muganga, Shafik “Nana” Kakeeto, Gerald Bagoole, Abubakar Otwao, Franco Onen, Franco Magere Balabala, Jeromy Kirya, Shaka Ssozi, Paul Ssekulima, Anthony Mayanja, newly graduated Sharif Kimbowa, teenager Edwin Opaala Mukisa and a host of other young players as Bernard Wamusi, Isaac Wagoina, Joseph Phillan Opolot, Elvis Ngonde and the like.

Muganga returns to Mbarara City where he feature prominently at Nyamityobora in the yester-years.

In the other games on the day, table leaders Police visit the defending champions Vipers at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

Onduparaka is home against Kyetume at the AbaBet Green Light Stadium and Soltilo Bright Stars will face a wounded UPDF at Kavumba.