2020-21 Uganda Premier League (Match Day 8) – Saturday, 20th February 2021

KCCA Vs MYDA – MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo – Kampala (4 PM)

URA Vs Wakiso Giants – Arena of Visions, Ndejje University – Bombo (4 PM)

BUL Vs Express – Kyabazinga Stadium, Bugembe – Jinja (3 PM)

SC Villa Vs Kitara – Bombo Military Barracks Grounds, Bombo (4 PM)

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club is desperate to record maximum points once again.

In the opening 7 matches of the 2020-21 season, KCCA has only managed a mere 10 points.

This comes after a miserable start to the season many had anticipated they would reclaim the league honours from Vipers.

On match day 8, KCCA hosts out of sorts Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) at the MTN Omondi Stadium in Lugogo, Kampala.

MYDA has not won any game in the opening 7 matches with the latest being the 3-2 home loss to visiting Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) at their King George IV fortress in Tororo.

A couple of weeks ago, MYDA suffered a humiliating 7-0 loss to the reigning champions Vipers at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende and largely improved with a 1-0 away loss to Sports Club Villa at the Army Military Play ground in Bombo a few days later.

Against MYDA, KCCA head coach and manager has called upon his charges to approach the game “smartly”.

“We have prepared well and shall approach the game smartly.” Mutebi told the media in the pre-match press conference.

Still fresh from the 1-all draw with city rivals Express at Wankulukuku, KCCA would wish to work collectively for nothing but maximum points over the debutants.

On-colour striker Charles Lwanga and the club’s top scorer Brian Aheebwa will be looked at as the primary source for goals at a time Samuel Ssenyonjo is away for the Uganda U-20 duty in the AFCON U-20 championship taking place in Mauritania.

Lwanga who is christened as “Neymar” in the football circles has scored two goals for KCCA in succession against BUL (away) and Express.

The scoring form could continue against MYDA whose defence line has been generous for the previous three games; conceded 7-0 against Vipers, 1-0 against SC Villa and lately 3-2 against URA.

Ashraf Mugume, Herbert Achai, Hassan Musana, Filbert Obenchan, captain Charles Lukwago and others are all available for duty before the home fans.

MYDA head coach Abdu Samadu Musafiri’s days at MYDA are definitely numbered with the increasing pressure and demand for at least a win; home or away.

Musafiri is however positive that the team has improved steadily and believes they will challenge KCCA competitively.

“We shall definitely give a challenge. You saw against SC Villa and URA how the players reacted. It will not be a walk in the park like most people think. Fine, we are underdogs when we visit Lugogo but believe me, there will be spirited display. The team keeps improving day after day” Musafiri disclosed.

The club’s top scorer and talisman Ibrahim Nsiimbe (6 goals), the age-less Norman Ogiki, Moses Batali, goalkeeper and captain Isaac Osikol, former Swedish based midfielder Solomon Babyesiza, Fred Okot, Paul Kibande and the former KCCA player Paul Musamali are all available for selection for team MYDA.

The game kicks off by 4 PM.

