Police coach Abdallah Mubiru was left aggrieved after his goalkeeper Derrick Ochan was sent off in a 3-2 defeat at Kitende on Saturday and wants the red card rescinded.

With the Cops leading 2-1 in the 40th minute, Ochan was sent off by referee George Olemu after he was adjudged by assistant Juma Osire to have handled the ball outside the area.

However, TV replays showed the match officials got it wrong as the ball was in his area and the assistant referee yards behind the last Police defender.

“We are aggrieved with the decision to send off Ochan because he did nothing wrong,” he started. “Sadly, the match result can’t change but we hope the red card is overturned since it’s all wrong from video replays,” he added.

Derrick Ochan showed marching orders Credit: John Batanudde

Mubiru congratulated Vipers but took a swipe at them for using too much energy after Police went a man down.

“Congratulations to the champions for winning against us,” he said before taking a swipe at them.

“But it’s unfair that they used too much energy when we went a man down. I wonder why they were not playing like they did when we were equal.”

Police return to action against Onduparaka on Wednesday and Ochan is expected to miss that game as well as the one against Bright Stars on February 26.