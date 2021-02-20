2020-21 Uganda Premier League (Matchday 8) – Friday, 19th February 2021

Onduparaka 3-1 Kyetume

Kyetume Soltilo Bright Stars 3-0 UPDF

UPDF Vipers 3-2 Police

Police Mbarara City 0-0 Busoga United

For the previous three matches, Onduparaka has missed the services of their head coach Vialli Bainomugisha but still managed to earn positive results with matching amazing performances.

The latest 3-1 home victory over visiting Kyetume at the newly rebranded AbaBet Green Light Stadium in Arua was enough justification for the club that continues to grow stronger since being promoted to the top tier 6 years ago.

Even without their talisman Living Kabon who was suspended for the Kyetume contest because of accumulated cautions, the Caterpillars still delivered the goods home.

Med Mohammed Kyeline’s brace and Emmanuel Oketch were on target for Onduparaka now under the assistant coach Abu Mubarak Wamboya since Bainomugisha’s sabbatical because of pending arrears.

James Ssemambo got the consolation for Kyetume whose technical team (Charles Livingstone Mbabazi, Baker Kasule and Yusuf Ssenyonjo) were returning to a team that they once worked for.

Oketch scored the opener in the 36th minute as the Caterpillars bossed the first half.

Kyeline added the second on the hour mark before Ssemambo pulled back a goal with 16 minutes to play.

Deep in added time, Kyeline scored the match winner for the maximum points.

Kyeline was deservedly named the pilsner man of the match.

This was Onduparaka’s second successive victory after the hard-fought 1-0 win away to UPDF in mid-week.

Next matches:

Kyetume will host on-form Soltilo Bright Stars on Tuesday, 23rd February 2021 during the lunchtime kick-off at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

Onduparaka makes the long trip to Kampala to face Police at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo on Wednesday, 24th February 2021.

Team Line Ups:

Onduparaka XI: 01. Kagiri Michael (GK), Gasper Adriko, Augustine Akoch, Hakim Magombe, Najib Tusaba, Denis Andama, Mahdi Ajobe, Ali Mukiibi, Rashid Okocha (C), Emmanuel Oketch, Med Mohammed Kyeline

Subs: Austine Opoka (GK), Oscar Agaba, Hamza Geriga, Allan Busobozi, Gibson Adinho, Joel Jangeyambe, Moses Okot

Kyetume XI: Derrick Emmanuel Were (G.K), Henry Orom, Richard Matovu, Joshua Kigozi, Musitafa Mujjuzi, Deo Iseja, Julius Lule, Moses Ali Feni, Baker Buyala, Bida Ezra, Sharif Ssaka

Subs: Cephas Kambugu, Steven Kabuye, James Ssemambo, Isaac Kirabira, Felix Okot, Emmanuel Obua

Match officials