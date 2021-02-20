2020-21 Uganda Premier League (Match Day 8) – Friday, 19th February 2021

Soltilo Bright Stars 3-0 UPDF

UPDF Vipers 3-2 Police

Police Mbarara City 0-0 Busoga United

Busoga United Onduparaka 3-1 Kyetume

Soltilo Bright Stars made easy work of visiting UPDF with a 3-0 win at the Kavumba Recreation Stadium in Wakiso on Friday, 19th February 2021.

Club veteran Sulaiman Ssebunza, Samuel Kayongo Ssekamatte and Jamil Kisitu Nvule were on target for the home side.

Having previously fallen to Vipers (1-0) and Onduparaka (1-0), Kefa Kisala’s UPDF remains win-less in the previous three games despite having had a promising start when the season commenced.

Ssekamatte poked home the opener as early as the fourth minute when he followed up to finish a spilled ball from UPDF goalkeeper Yusuf Wasswa following Kisitu’s shot on target.

By the half time break, the hosts lead 1-0. Skipper Ssebunza scored a penalty for Bright Stars’ second goal two minutes after the hour mark.

This was awarded following a foul on winger Joseph Akandwanaho by defender Joseph Bright Vuni.

Kisitu looped over the ball past goalkeeper Wasswa for the third goal, his personal second since joining Soltilo Bright Stars from Kitara.

A chance for UPDF’s consolation was fluffed when striker Brian Kalumba missed a penalty on the stroke of full time.

The penalty had been awarded following a foul by Samson Mutyaba, a second half substitute.

Mutyaba who had replaced Andrew Kaggwa at right back fouled UPDF captain Denis Ssekitoleko in the area.

The resultant kick from the penalty spot razed off the crossbar to wrap up UPDF’s misery in their fourth defeat of the season.

Soltilo Bright Stars to the 6th on the log with 12 points, same as UPDF.

Next Matches:

Like it was next week, Soltilo Bright Stars will once again play a second lunchtime kick-off at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

Soltilo Bright Stars visit Kyetume on Tuesday 23rd February 2021 during a lunchtime kick-off at 1 PM.

UPDF face Mbarara City at the Army Barracks Stadium in Bombo on Wednesday 24th February 2021.

Team Line Ups:

Soltilo Bright Stars XI: Edwin Bbule Kiwanuka (G.K), Andrew Kaggwa, Ronald Nkonge, Joseph Janjali, Joseph Akandwanaho, Warren Bbuule, Derrick Ngobi, Jamil Kisitu Nvule, Samuel Ssekamatte Kayongo, Sulaiman Ssebbunza, Joseph Marvin

Subs: Simon Tamale (G.K), Ibrahim Kasinde, Allan Katwe, James Angu, Samson Mutyaba, Augustine Kacancu, Derrick Kiggundu

Head coach: Baker Mbowa

Assistant coach: Simon Peter Mugerwa

UPDF XI: Yusuf Wasswa (G.K), Bright JosephBuni, Jesse Kajuba, Denis Sekitoleko, Simon Monie Mbazira, Charles Sebutinde, Ibrahim Wamaanah, Arafat Kakonge, Brian Kalumba, Ezekiel Katende

Subs: Eric Kibowa (G.K), Robert Eseru, Christopher Kamagu, Sheif Batte, Hassan Hussein Zzinda, Sam Kintu

Head Coach: Kefa Kisala

Center Referee: Mashood Ssali