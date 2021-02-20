2020-21 Uganda Premier League (Match Day 8) – Saturday, 20th February 2021

URA Vs Wakiso Giants – Arena of Visions, Ndejje University – Bombo (4PM)

BUL Vs Express – Kyabazinga Stadium, Bugembe – Jinja (3 PM)

KCCA Vs MYDA – MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo (4 PM)

SC Villa Vs Kitara – Bombo Military Barracks Grounds, Bombo (4 PM)

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club returns to their home ground at the Arena of Visions inside Ndejje University to face Wakiso Giants on Saturday, 20th February 2021.

Fresh from the long trip to Tororo where they managed a 3-2 win against debutants MYDA, URA is out to improve their home record having lost 1-0 in the previous game against Express.

The return of left back Brian Majwega is a timely boost to the tax collectors at a time striker Cromwell Rwothomio opened his goal scoring account with a hat-trick against newly promoted Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA).

Ibrahim Juma Dada and the hard-working Steven Mukwala are other options for URA upfront.

Nafian Alionzi is expected to start again in the goal posts ahead of Hannington Ssebwalunyo and youngster Samuel Mwaka.

Ashraf Mandela, Benjamin Nyakoojo, Patrick Mbowa and the returning Majwega will be the bench mark in defence.

Majwega is most likely to take up Arafat Galiwango’s place after a terrible day in office against MYDA.

URA skipper Shafik Kuchi Kagimu, Brian Nkuubi, Hudu Mulikyi are all midfield options.

Arafat Galiwango chips the ball as he is tackled by Fred Okot. Galiwango had a bad day at office at MYDA and could start on the bench

“I want to keep scoring because I feel I am fit again after missing the first five matches of the season” Rwothomio disclosed after scoring a hat-trick in the previous game.

Wakiso Giants’ immediate game was that 2 all draw at home against Sports Club Villa.

Under Douglas Bamweyana, Wakiso Giants remains undefeated in the opening seven games of the season.

Wakiso Giants’ talisman Vianne Ssekajugo Credit: John Batanudde

The Purple Sharks could as start goalkeeper Samson Kirya in between the posts.

Hassan Wasswa Dazo, Alex Komakech or Simon Namwanja (left back), right back Geriga Atendere, Edward Satulo, hard-working midfielder Joshua “Tallest Muganda” Lubwama, captain Hassan Ssenyonjo, Owen Kasule, Vianne Ssekajugo and Kipson Atuheire are all available for selection.

URA has lost once in 7 matches (to Express) and Wakiso Giants remains among the unbeaten sides thus far.

Friday, February 19, 2021 Results: