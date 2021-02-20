2020-21 Uganda Premier League (Match Day 8) – Saturday, 20th February 2021

URA 0-0 Wakiso Giants

Wakiso Giants KCCA 5-0 MYDA

MYDA BUL 0-4 Express

Express SC Villa 3-2 Kitara

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) and Wakiso Giants Football Clubs played to goal-less draw during match day 8 of the Uganda Premier League at the Arena of Visions Stadium on Saturday, 20th February 2021.

The hosts had the better chances created but goal scoring remained a big burden on the sunny evening in Bombo.

Crafty midfielder Moses Sseruyidde, Ibrahim Juma Dada, Cromwell Rwothomio, second half substitute Steven Mukwala and captain Shafiq Kuchi Kagimu all had clear cut moments.

Right from the start, URA proved to be the team on a mission.

Sseruyidde had a fourth minute free-kick blocked by the Purple Sharks’ defensive wall

Dada registered two shots off target in quick succession before right back Ashraf Mandela also had a 40 yarder on the opening quarter hour mark.

After 20 minutes, Wakiso Giants made an impact. Pius Kaggwa beat Brian Majwega but the final ball delivered inside the area was cleared out of danger.

Moments later, Sseruyidde shot miles over after being set up by Dada.

On the 26th minute mark, Wakiso Giants’ goalkeeper Samson Kirya reacted quicker off the line to thwart a one against one incident against Dada.

Two minutes later, Lawrence Bukenya shot far off target from 30 yards.

Ashraf Mandela was cautioned by the referee Ali Sabilla Chelengat for a foul on Viane Ssekajugo in the 35th minute.

The resultant free-kick executed by Joshua Lubwama nearly broke the deadlock but URA goalkeeper Alionzi Nafian Legasson pushed the ball over for a corner kick.

A beautiful wall pass between Rwothomio and Kagimu witnessed the former shoot narrowly wide with a low drive.

URA midfielder Ivan Ntege was booked for a late challenge on the Purple Sharks’ left back Alex Komakech as the first half ended goal-less.

Upon restart of the second half, the tax collectors introduced striker Steven Mukwala for a largely ineffective Davis Ssali.

Two minutes into the second half, URA forward Rwothomio beat Simon Namwanja but his cut back was defended.

Wakiso Giants introduced Hassan Wasswa Dazo for left back Alex Komakech.

The change meant that Namwanja was drifted back to his natural position, left back.

Sseruyidde’s 30 yarder shot was stopped by Samson Kirya in the 57th minute.

URA remained on a soul searching mission.

Skipper Kagimu hit the wood-work and the same feat was repeated by Mukwala after fancy step overs on the left flank.

On the hour mark, Wakiso Giants called for a double change.

Bukenya and Kaggwa paved way for Hassan Ssenyonjo and Yasin Mugume respectively.

Mugume straight away got involved into action, shooting from over 30 yards but goalie Alionzi did well and pushed the ball out for a corner kick.

URA called off hard working midfielder Ivan Ntege for utility player Hudu Mulikyi with 20 minutes left on the clock.

Wakiso Giants goalkeeper Kirya got cautioned for a foul on Mukwala way outside the goal area in the 75th minute.

The resultant free-kick by Sseruyidde was stopped by Kirya.

Wakiso Giants called off striker Kipson Atuheire and midfielder Ibrahim Kasule for Amos Muwonge and Tom Masiko respectively with three minutes to play.

The last chance of the game witnessed a volleyed effort from Kagimu sail out after being set up by Rwothomio’s header.

Kagimu volleyed off target inside the goal area after being set up by Rwothomio’s header in URA’s final chance.

The two sides shared the spoils as the league continues.

Goalkeeper Kirya was named the pilsner man of the match.

Next Matches:

Wakiso Giants hosts KCCA on Tuesday, 23rd February 2021 at the Wakisha play ground in Wakiso.

URA will be away to winless newcomers Kitara at the Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Wakiso on the subsequent day.

Team Line Ups:

URA XI: Nafian Alionzi (G.K), Ashraf Mandela, Brian Majwega, Patrick Mbowa, Benjamin Nyakoojo, Ivan Ntege, Musa Ssali, Moses Sseruyidde, Shafik Kagimu (Captain), Ibrahim Dada, Cromwell Rwothomio

Subs: Hannington Ssebwalunyo (G.K), Hudu Mulikyi, Steven Mukwala, Mikidadi Ssenyonga

Head coach: Sam Ssimbwa

Assistant coach: George Lutalo

Wakiso Giants XI: Samson Kirya (G.K), Geriga Atendere, Alex Komakech, Ibrahim Faizul, Simon Namwanja, Joshua Lubwama, Lawrence Bukenya, Ibrahim Kasule, Vianne Ssekajugo (Captain), Kipson Atuheire, Pius Kaggwa

Subs: Derrick Emukule (G.K), Hassan Wasswa, Tom Matsiko, Amos Muwonge,

Head coach: Douglas Bamweyana

Friday, February 19, 2021 Results: