The Uganda U20 National Team is through to the quarterfinals at the ongoing Africa U20 Cup of Nations tournament after overcoming hosts Mauritania on Saturday.

The Uganda Hippos staged a comeback to negotiate past Mauritania with a 2-1 win in the final group game.

The win meant Uganda finished second in group A behind Cameroon who attained maximum points.

A spirited performance saw Uganda fight back to score two goals in the second half including a late winner.

The CECAFA U20 Champions trailed at halftime with the hosts taking the lead through dreadlocked forward Silly Singhare.

He converted from the spot after Aziz Kayondo had brought down Oumar Mbareck in the box.

Singhare stepped up and sent goalkeeper Jack Komakech the wrong way for Mauritania to take the lead, five minutes before the break.

Uganda however returned from the interval energised and made several in roads until the pressure yielded dividends.

Sserwadda who was making hi first start dra the game level at the hotel mark with a team finish.

Mugulusi picked up Sam Ssenyonjo inside the area and the striker teed up Sserwadda who drilled home from close range.

This was his second goal at the tournament with the other coming against Mozambique when he came off the bench.

Witg two minutes on the clock, Uganda was awarded a penalty after defender Mohamed Sarr held the ball inside the area.

A corner from man of the match Kayondo brushed off Ssenyonjo’s head before find Sarr’s hand.

Kakooza wh had come on for Najib Yiga calmed his nerves to convert the resultant penalty.

Uganda will now wait for the final group games in the other pools to know their quarterfinal opponents.