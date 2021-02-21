2020-21 Uganda Premier League (Match Day 8) – Saturday, 20th February 2021
- BUL 0-4 Express
- URA 0-0 Wakiso Giants
- KCCA 5-0 MYDA
- SC Villa 3-2 Kitara
Express Football Club is slowly but steadily returning to the old golden days.
The Red Eagles were bullish and merciless as they humbled Jinja based BUL 4-0 at Kyabazinga Stadium in Bugembe on Saturday, February 20, 2021.
Odd goals from defenders Murushid Juuko and Arthur Kiggundu were supplemented by two others from George Senkaaba and second-half substitute Ibrahim Kayiwa for the club’s biggest win of the season thus far.
Juuko leaped head and shoulders above everyone to nod home the opener as early as the 11th minute – thanks to Godfrey Lwesibwa’s curling corner kick.
Two minutes after the opening half-hour, Ibrahim Mugulusi deflected Arthur Kiggundu’s free-kick into his own net for the second goal.
Lwesibawa was again on the helping list when he crossed for Senkaaba for the third goal three minutes to the mandatory halftime recess.
Substitute Kayiwa summarized the scoring business with the fourth goal off Eric Kambale’s donkey work.
Express handed forward Mustafa Kiragga his long-awaited debut when he replaced Kambale with 10 minutes left on the clock.
Kiggundu was deservedly named man of the match for the incredible work ethic throughout the match, galvanized by a goal at the end of the day.
This was a kind of performance that the Red Eagles yearn for match in match out with the desired consistency that will earn them silverware.
The maximum points helped the Wankulukuku based side to ascend to second place with 16 points, same as Police who have a superior goal difference.
Both Express and Police are two points shy of leaders Vipers.
Next Matches:
Express makes the long trip to the Eastern Uganda border district of Tororo to face the winless Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) on Tuesday, 23rd February 2021.
On the same day, BUL visits the intimidating St Mary’s Stadium for a date against the reigning league champions, Vipers.
Team Line Ups:
Express XI: Mathias Muwanga (GK), Arthur Kiggundu, Issa Lumu, Murushid Juuko, Enock Walusimbi (C), Mahad Yaya Kakooza, Abel Eturude, Godfrey Lwesibawa, Charles Musiige, Eric Kambale, George Ssenkaaba
Subs: Crispus Kusiima, Ibrahim Kayiwa, Daniel Shabene, Muzamir Mutyaba, Frank Kalanda, Mustafa Kiragga, Denis Mubuya
BUL XI: Abdu Kimera (GK), Douglas Bithum, Dudu Ramathan, Walter Ochora, Aggrey Madoi, Elvis Kibaale, Robert Mukongotya, Ibrahim Mugulusi, Fredson Gwoto, Richard Wandyaka, Musa Esenu
Subs: Sanon Mulabi, Jimmy Kulaba, Martin Aprem, Fredrick Kigozi, Anwar Ntege, Akol Godfrey, Denis Okot
Friday, February 19, 2021 Results:
- Onduparaka 3-1 Kyetume
- Soltilo Bright Stars 3-0 UPDF
- Vipers 3-2 Police
- Mbarara City 0-0 Busoga United