2020-21 Uganda Premier League (Match Day 8) – Saturday, 20th February 2021

BUL 0-4 Express

Express URA 0-0 Wakiso Giants

Wakiso Giants KCCA 5-0 MYDA

MYDA SC Villa 3-2 Kitara

Express Football Club is slowly but steadily returning to the old golden days.

The Red Eagles were bullish and merciless as they humbled Jinja based BUL 4-0 at Kyabazinga Stadium in Bugembe on Saturday, February 20, 2021.

Odd goals from defenders Murushid Juuko and Arthur Kiggundu were supplemented by two others from George Senkaaba and second-half substitute Ibrahim Kayiwa for the club’s biggest win of the season thus far.

Juuko leaped head and shoulders above everyone to nod home the opener as early as the 11th minute – thanks to Godfrey Lwesibwa’s curling corner kick.

BUL’s Walter Ochora tackles Arthur Kiggundu (Credit: Express FC Media)

Two minutes after the opening half-hour, Ibrahim Mugulusi deflected Arthur Kiggundu’s free-kick into his own net for the second goal.

Lwesibawa was again on the helping list when he crossed for Senkaaba for the third goal three minutes to the mandatory halftime recess.

George Senkaaba celebrates his goal (Credit: Express FC Media)

Substitute Kayiwa summarized the scoring business with the fourth goal off Eric Kambale’s donkey work.

Express handed forward Mustafa Kiragga his long-awaited debut when he replaced Kambale with 10 minutes left on the clock.

Mustafa Kiragga in action. He made his Express debut away to BUL (Credit: Express FC Media)

Kiggundu was deservedly named man of the match for the incredible work ethic throughout the match, galvanized by a goal at the end of the day.

Eric Kambale heads the ball during an aerial battle (Credit: Express FC Media)

This was a kind of performance that the Red Eagles yearn for match in match out with the desired consistency that will earn them silverware.

The maximum points helped the Wankulukuku based side to ascend to second place with 16 points, same as Police who have a superior goal difference.

Both Express and Police are two points shy of leaders Vipers.

Mahad Yaya Kakooza in action against BUL skipper Fredson Gwoto (Credit: Express FC Media)

Next Matches:

Express makes the long trip to the Eastern Uganda border district of Tororo to face the winless Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) on Tuesday, 23rd February 2021.

On the same day, BUL visits the intimidating St Mary’s Stadium for a date against the reigning league champions, Vipers.

Express players celebrate (Credit: Express FC Media)

Team Line Ups:

Express XI: Mathias Muwanga (GK), Arthur Kiggundu, Issa Lumu, Murushid Juuko, Enock Walusimbi (C), Mahad Yaya Kakooza, Abel Eturude, Godfrey Lwesibawa, Charles Musiige, Eric Kambale, George Ssenkaaba

Subs: Crispus Kusiima, Ibrahim Kayiwa, Daniel Shabene, Muzamir Mutyaba, Frank Kalanda, Mustafa Kiragga, Denis Mubuya

BUL XI: Abdu Kimera (GK), Douglas Bithum, Dudu Ramathan, Walter Ochora, Aggrey Madoi, Elvis Kibaale, Robert Mukongotya, Ibrahim Mugulusi, Fredson Gwoto, Richard Wandyaka, Musa Esenu

Subs: Sanon Mulabi, Jimmy Kulaba, Martin Aprem, Fredrick Kigozi, Anwar Ntege, Akol Godfrey, Denis Okot

Friday, February 19, 2021 Results:

Onduparaka 3-1 Kyetume

Kyetume Soltilo Bright Stars 3-0 UPDF

UPDF Vipers 3-2 Police

Police Mbarara City 0-0 Busoga United