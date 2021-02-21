2020-21 Uganda Premier League (Match Day 8) – Saturday, 20th February 2021

KCCA 5-0 MYDA

MYDA BUL 0-4 Express

Express URA 0-0 Wakiso Giants

Wakiso Giants SC Villa 3-2 Kitara

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club needed a convincing performance exactly reflected in the 5-0 drubbing of Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo in Kampala city.

Charles Lwanga and Bright Anukani each scored a brace for the 13 time Uganda Premier League champions to add on an early goal by Moses Aliro.

Aliro scored the opening goal in the 5th minute after being set up by Lwanga as the opening stanza ended 1-0 in favour of the hosts.

Anukani made it two after another assist by Lwanga following Hassan Musana’s initial pass in the 52nd minute.

Lwanga got his name among the scorers, heading home a Herbert Achai cross.

He got his double with a curling shot off Musana’s ball.

KCCA’s Bright Anukani in action against MYDA (Credit: KCCA FC Media)

Anukani scored a kick from the penalty mark following a hand ball call by Peter Musoke off Aliro’s cross.

KCCA ended their win-less run for the much needed victory that takes them to 13 points from 8 matches.

The Kasasiro boys have climbed to 7th on the log with 13 points whilst MYDA remains win-less from 8 matches.

Next Matches:

KCCA visit Wakiso Giants on Tuesday, 23rd February 2021 and on the same day, MYDA will play home to on-colour Express.

Wakiso Giants held URA to a goal-less draw. Express humbled BUL 4-0 at the Kyabazinga Stadium, Jinja.

Team Line Ups:

KCCA XI: Charles Lukwago (GK), Filbert Obenchan, Peter Magambo, Herbert Achai (Mazengo Loro), Moses Aliro, Hassan Musana, Yasin Mugume, Juma Balinya (45’ Kezironi Kizito), Bright Anukani, Charles Lwanga, Brian Aheebwa (Kigozi)

MYDA XI: Andrew Ssekandi (GK), Fred Okot, Faisal Muledhu, Peter Musoke, Amos Etojo, Derrick Basoga, Solomon Babyesiza, Eric Mutebi, Rashid Mpata, Ibrahim Nsimbe, Norman Ojik.

