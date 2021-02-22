Uganda U20 National Team (The Uganda Hippos) will face West African side, Burkina Faso at the quarterfinal stage of the ongoing Africa U20 Cup of Nations.

The Burkinabe finished top in group B with seven points after their 1-0 victory over Namibia on Sunday.

This therefore meant that Uganda who came second in group A on six points will face group B winners Burkina Faso.

To finish second, Uganda had to overcome hosts Mauritania on Saturday, coming from a goal down to win 2-1 thanks to goals from Steven Sserwadda and Derrick Kakooza.

This is the first time that Uganda is playing at this stage while their next opponents are playing at the final tournament for the fourth time.

The other quarterfinal slots will be determined on Monday after the final games in group C that has Tanzania, Ghana, Morocco and Gambia.

Cameroon who topped group A with maximum points will face the best third placed team in either group B or C.

Central African Republic who stunned Tunisia on Sunday will wait for the team that will finish second in group C.

The final quarterfinal fixture will be between group C winners and the best third placed team in either group A or B.

The aforementioned games will be played between February 26th and 27th.