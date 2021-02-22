Jamil Kisitu Nvule is a creative midfielder making his debut in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League at Soltilo Bright Stars Football Club.

In eight matches thus far played, Nvule has had a stellar start with a number of assists and two goals to his name.

The diminutive play-maker easily compensates the pint size with a commanding authority on and off the ball right from the sublime ball control, artistry, vision, leadership, confidence, arrogance, passing over all ranges and yes, shooting static and moving balls.

With two goals in succession against Busoga United and Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF), Nvule is just another two shy of his original set target for four goals in the debut season of top flight football.

Like feat with dictate, Nvule looks forward extending the bar and anything beyond four goals will still be good enough.

First of all, I am so happy having been granted the opportunity to play in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League. At first, I had set out a personal target of scoring four goals in the entire season. I have so far scored twice in 8 matches. May be, I will extend the target after reaching the first one. Jamil Kisitu Nvule, Soltilo Bright Stars Midfielder

Jamil Kisitu Nvule breaks off from Busoga United’s Shafiq Nana Kakeeto at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru. The match ended 1 goal apiece

Nvule’s eagle-like vision is enviable by all for the special abilities to pick out teammates with short crispy passes and the diagonal ones alike.

The overwhelming passion to deliver the goods home, incredible work ethic from teammates and the desire to impress has pushed the former Kiboga Young and Kitara playmaker.

He now eyes more collective displays with the teammates as well as personal impressive performances week in, week-out.

“I am ready to work for the team and myself. Football is teamwork and together we achieve. I look forward more impressive performances both for the team and on a personal level” the dead-ball specialist adds.

Nvule in action for Soltilo Bright Stars as Busoga United’s Jeromy Kirya closes by. Credit: John Batanudde

Soltilo Bright Stars has had a relatively good start to the 2020-21 season, showcasing maturity and composure in the matches thus far played.

A lion’s share of the players on the club roster are first timers in the league with rookies and those who have played one or two seasons.

Like Nvule, Soltilo Bright Stars has a couple of inexperienced players as Joseph Marvin, Warren Bbuule, Ronald “Jajja” Nkonge, Ibrahim “Seven”Kasinde and others.

These have been able to ably merge with the vastly experienced players as former Uganda Premier League winner Edwin Bbule Kiwanuka (goalkeeper), the age-less Sulaiman Ssebunza Ssekagya, Samuel Kayongo Ssekamatte, Andrew Kaggwa, Samson Abbey Mutyaba, Allan Katwe, Joseph Janjali and the like.

Soltilo Bright Stars return to the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru for yet another lunch time kick off, the second consecutive time to play Kyetume.

Last week, Baker Mbowa and Simon Peter Mugerwa’s coached side played against Busoga United (tie ended 1 all) at the same venue and time, under scorching sunshine conditions.

2020-21 Uganda Premier League (Match Day 9):

Tuesday, 23rd February 2021

Kyetume Vs Soltilo Bright Stars (1 PM) – FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

Busoga United Vs SC Villa (4 PM) – FUFA Technical Center, Njeru

Vipers Vs BUL (4 PM) – St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende

MYDA Vs Express (4PM) – King George IV Memorial Stadium, Tororo

Wakiso Giants Vs KCCA (4 PM) – Kabaka Kyabaggu Sports Stadium, Wakiso

Wednesday, 24th February 2021: