2020-21 Uganda Premier League (Match Day 9):

Tuesday, 23rd February 2021

Kyetume Vs Soltilo Bright Stars (1 PM) – FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

Kyetume Football Club is due to host Soltilo Bright Stars in another lunch time kick off at the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) Technical Center, Njeru on Tuesday,23rd February 2021.

This will be the first of the double header set to be played at the facility owned by the country’s football governing body.

Kyetume is still nursing the wounds inflicted by Onduparaka in the immediate past game played at the AbaBet Green Light Stadium (Kyetume lost 3-1).

On the other hand, Soltilo Bright Stars will be aiming to consolidate on the 3-0 win registered against Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) last Friday.

For the second week in a row, Soltilo Bright Stars will play a lunch time kick-off, having played at the same time during the 1 all draw with Busoga United at the same venue.

Kyetume Team news:

Christened as “The Slaughters”, Kyetume target maximum points to build from the previous week’s 2 all home draw with the reigning champions Vipers.

Kyetume head coach Charles Livingstone Mbabazi, his assistant Baker Kasule together with the rest of the backroom staff are all aware of the mission in thy midst.

Therefore, the 100 percent commitment and dedication will be granted to this fixture and pay attention to details in a bid to put what amess in Arua city.

Goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa who missed the Arua city trip because of injury could be back to feature alongside Emmanuel Derrick Were who made his league debut.

On fire winger Ezra “Rubber Boy” Bidda, striker Sharif Yusuf Ssaka, Baker Buyala, James Ssemambo, Moses Ali Feni, Henry Orom, Richard Matovu, Joshua Kigozi, Emmanuel Obua and captain Musitafa Mujjuzi, among others are some of the players available for selection for the home side.

Kyetume’s Yusuf Ssaka (left) jumps high to celebrate their opener against Vipers at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru Credit: John Batanudde

Disgruntled midfielder Nicholas Kasozi stills misses out on the team roster after absconding from duty and defender Benon Tahomera was suspended.

Soltilo Bright Stars team news:

Since the first round resumed, Soltilo Bright Stars has been unstoppable, registering 7 points out of the possible 9 from 3 matches.

First, they humbled the whipping boys Kitara 5-0, played to a 1 all draw away to Busoga United before posting a convincing result and performance with a 3-0 win against UPDF at Kavumba Recreational Stadium.

L-R: Joseph Jjanjali, Andrew Kaggwa and Henry Kiwanuka Credit: John Batanudde

The return of first choice goalkeeper Edwin Kiwanuka Bbuule from a long injury lay off was timely news for Baker Mbowa and Simon Peter Mugerwa’s coached entity.

Bbuule gives the team leadership and confidence from the backline.

Soltilo Bright Stars has the right blend of the experienced and youthful players with the veteran class having Bbuule, Sulaiman Ssebunza Ssekagya, Samuel Kayongo Ssekamatte, Andrew Kaggwa, Henry Kiwanuka, Samson Abbey Mutyaba, Allan Katwe, James Angu, Joseph Janjali and the like.

Bright Stars Joseph Jjanjali is tackled Credit: John Batanudde

Meanwhile, the youths on the side that have given them athleticism have the on-form left winger Joseph Akandanahwo, another Joseph entity in Marvin, Warren Bbuule, Ronald “Jajja” Nkonge, Ibrahim “Seven”Kasinde, among others.

In the second game at Njeru, win-less Busoga United play host to Sports Club Villa.

Meanwhile, reigning champions Vipers entertain BUL at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende, MYDA plays Express in Tororo at the King George IV Stadium whilst draw masters Wakiso Giants face Express at the Kabaka Kyabaggu Sports ground in Wakiso.

Other Matches:

Tuesday,23rd February 2021:

Busoga United Vs SC Villa (4 PM) – FUFA Technical Center, Njeru

Vipers Vs BUL (4 PM) – St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende

MYDA Vs Express (4PM) – King George IV Memorial Stadium, Tororo

Wakiso Giants Vs KCCA (4 PM) – Kabaka Kyabaggu Sports Ground, Wakiso

Wednesday, 24th February 2021: