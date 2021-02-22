Gomba Lions Latest Practice Matches:

Gomba Lions 1-0 Sports Club Villa

Sports Club Villa Gomba Lions 11-0 Kigezi

Kigezi Gomba Lions 11-1 Nkozi

Nkozi Gomba Lions 7-0 Bugobango

Bugobango Gomba Lions 4-2 Entebbe Select

Gomba Lions Football team has so far scored an impressive 34 goals in five practice matches played in preparation for the 2020 Masaza Cup final against Buddu at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende on 6th March 2021.

These practice matches are against select teams, Uganda Premier League clubs and fourth division clubs.

According to the team’s technical director Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza, these matches have helped them shape the players in preparation for the long awaited finale.

Ssekabuuza hints of fitness levels, coordination, match fitness and other key positives earned from the build ups.

We have learnt a lot from the practice matches we have held so far. Besides improving the fitness levels, the players have picked the game awareness as we also plan technically for the various departments on the field of play. We plan for one more friendly before the final on 6th March 2021 at St Mary’s Stadium – Kitende. Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza, Gomba Lions Technical Director

Gomba Lions head of technical Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza celebrates with Charles Bbaale after the post match penalty win over Busiro in the semi-finals

Majority of these matches have witnessed comprehensive wins with a high scoring ratio.

The Lions humiliated Kigezi 11-0 with forward Jackson Ssemugabi bagging four of the goals.

Junior Juma Lutankoma got a hat-trick, Charles Bbaale and towering Kelvin Tarvin Kyeyune each getting a brace as well as left winger Collins Sseruwu.

Against Nkozi, Gombi Lions won 11-1 with two sets of hat-tricks from Ssemugabi and Lutankome before a goal apiece from Bbaale, Kyeyune, Derrick Mbowa, Umar Lutalo and captain Abdallah Ssentongo completed the rout.

The latest match was a 7-0 win for Gomba Lions over Bugobango,a fourth division club from Butambala at the Kabulasoke PTC Core Grounds.

The usual suspects were on the score sheet as well. Ssemugabi scored thrice (hat-trick) with the other goals coming from Bbaale, left back George Kaddu, Mbowa and Kyeyune.

L-R: Davis Nnono Ssozi, Mubarak Kiberu, Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza and Ibrahim Kirya on Gomba team bench at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru

These have been some of the many build ups that Gomba Lions have played both at their Kabulasoke fortress and away from home.

Gomba Lions also managed to beat Sports Club Villa 1-0 with Ssemugabi on target.

Against Entebbe Select, Gomba Lions were mentally checked falling a man down when Kaddu got marching off orders for unsporting conduct.

Gomba Lions team that beat Entebbe Select 4-2

Entebbe Select team

Gomba Lions still won the game 4-2 with skipper Ssentongo, Kaddu, Ssemugabi and Lutankome on target for the home side.

Isaac Otto registered a brace for Entebbe Select, a side that was coached by Eric Kisuze.

Gomba Lions has been camped at Kabulasoke PTC for a month now since the Masaza Cup was shifted from the original 23rd January 2021.

Entebbe Select head coach Eric Kisuze shouts out the instructions at Kabulasoke PTC in Gomba

Gomba Technical director Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza gestures on the touchline

The record Masaza Cup champions plan for a high profile friendly match on 28th February 2021.

Meanwhile, Buddu has also remained on course with intensive training drills under head coach Michael “Skills” Lukyamuzi.

Buddu, too has been engaged in some friendly matches and performed exceptionally well, winning 6-0 and 3-0 against Lukaya Select and Kyotera Select teams respectively.

The final will be played on Sunday, 6th March 2021 at 3 PM graced by His Majesty the Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II among other dignitaries.

The third place play-off between Busiro and defending champions Bulemeezi will also be played on the same day at mid-day.

